In 24 hours, three people, including minor, killed in Vasai - Virar

MUMBAI: Three separate murder cases were reported within a span of 24 hours in different parts of the Vasai–Virar region, leaving a 15-year-old boy, a 35-year-old woman and an unidentified man dead. While the first case was a murder due to an old scuffle, the second one was of a wife killed by her husband, and the third was of an unidentified man who was found severely injured and covered in blood. OnThursday, blood-soaked body of an unidentified man was found in Vasai East.

According to the police, the first incident was reported on Wednesday night in Santosh Bhuvan area in Nalasopara near the Durga Temple complex, when 15-year-old Sahil Sheikh and his friend were on the terrace of his house, and he saw someone fighting with his father. He went on the street intervened in the scuffle when the other man allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen. Sheikh’s friend Ahmed Mansoori and his father also sustained serious injuries. Subsequently, the police registered a murder case against the absconding accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In the second incident, reported in the early hours of Thursday from Chandansar in Virar East, 35-year-old Sapna Pawar was allegedly murdered by her husband following a domestic dispute. The police said that the couple’s neighbours alerted them after hearing loud noises from their house. When they arrived, they found the woman stabbed to death and arrested her husband, Krishna Pawar. Following this, a murder case was registered against him. “Pawar is an alcoholic and frequently assaulted his wife after consuming alcohol,” said a police officer, adding that he will be produced before a court on Friday.

The third case came to light on Thursday morning in the Gaonrai area of Vasai East, when the blood-soaked body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his twenties, was found. “The victim suffered seven to eight stab wounds inflicted with a sharp weapon. His identity and the motive behind the killing are yet to be ascertained,” said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (Vasai–Virar) Poornima Chaugule Shringi said, “Efforts are on to identify the deceased in the third case and trace the accused in the other incidents,” she said.