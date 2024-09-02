In a first, BMC disconnects water, power to 70 illegal hotels near airport

MUMBAI: In a concerted effort to combat unauthorised hotels, lodges and dormitories in Mumbai, the BMC’s L Ward in Kurla has initiated a series of measures against illegal establishments, particularly those near the international airport. These hotels are mainly found in Saki Naka, Asalpha and LBS Road in Kurla. Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner of L Ward, confirmed that action had been taken against 70 such establishments, most of which are located around Saki Naka and LBS Road (Hindustan Times)

Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner of L Ward, confirmed that action had been taken against 70 such establishments, most of which are located around Saki Naka and LBS Road. The measures include disconnecting drainage, electricity and water supply. “These hotels are constructed near the airport to exploit its proximity, and they often advertise online to attract customers,” said Herlekar. “We have also arranged to demolish them.”

Dr Shailendra Gujar, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for L Ward, highlighted the ongoing challenges with the illegal lodges. “There is a suo motu case in the Human Rights Court regarding illegal lodging activities in Mumbai,” he said. “We regularly seize their moveable property but this is the first time we have disconnected electricity and water supply.”

Citing last year’s tragic incident at Hotel Galaxy in Santacruz, where three people lost their lives in a fire, Dr Gujar emphasised the risks posed to unsuspecting travellers who were unaware of the legal status of the hotels they booked. “These illegal hotels do not have BMC-approved plans, as they are often built in slums where fire brigade vehicles cannot enter due to the unplanned construction,” he said. “They also lack the necessary NOC from the aviation authorities, which is mandatory for places near the airport.”

Despite the illegality of their operations, such establishments often manage to secure stays from the courts, allowing them to continue their trade. “To effectively stop these operations, disconnecting their electricity and water supply is essential,” said Gujar, adding that this was the first time such a step had been taken by the BMC.

The L Ward MOH said that the action was undertaken last week. “The matter is likely to go to court, where heavy fines will be imposed,” he said. “These fines, which vary from hotel to hotel, could be substantial enough to halt their activities.” The BMC plans to review the situation of these hotels again in 15 days.

A civic source also stressed the importance of this action from a security standpoint, noting that individuals staying in these illegal hotels and dormitories without valid documents could pose a serious security threat. “Any terrorist activity could potentially occur near the international airport in the Kurla vicinity if these illegal activities are not kept in check,” he said. “Similar issues are seen in Andheri East, Kurla and other areas near the airport, which are convenient for such operations.”

The source added that it had been observed that the owners of these illegal hotels were predominantly from Kerala. “This raises concerns about the broader implications of such unchecked activities in the city,” he said.