Amravati: Amaravati, a district in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region known for saints like Tukdoji Maharaj and Gadge Baba, has witnessed dramatic political developments in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls. Actor-turned-politician Navneet Rana’s candidature from the constituency has caught the eyeballs of the entire state as the contest from the seat reserved for Scheduled Castes has everything—action, emotions and drama. In Amravati, Rana’s biggest rivals are within Mahayuti

Rana, who acted mostly in south Indian movies, loves to be in the spotlight and is always in focus in the media and social media. She became a known name after she declared she would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house in April 2022. It led to her arrest by Mumbai police, followed by high voltage drama outside Thackeray’s residence and at the police station, which made the MP a national figure.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Rana’s MLA husband Ravi heads an outfit named Yuva Swabhiman Paksh and supports ruling Shiv Sena-BJP government. Despite staunch resistance from local BJP leaders, the party not only announced her candidacy, but also directed leaders to campaign for her.

The Ranas have tough task at hand as not just the local BJP unit but its allies Shiv Sena and NCP too are opposing her, apparently because of their alleged high-handedness. In fact, another small outfit, Prahar Janshakti Paksh headed by MLA Bachchu Kadu, has fielded a candidate against Navneet Rana, who enjoys the tacit support of local Sena and NCP workers.

Rana, who joined the BJP days ahead of the date of filing nominations, is up against Balwant Wankhade of Congress, Prahar’s Dinesh Boob, and Dalit leader Anandaraj Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

More than facing the opponents, Rana’s challenge lies in pacifying detractors within the party and the ruling alliance. BJP’s district unit is not fully working for her. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul too has declared so. Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party local leader Sanjay Khodke has warned of legal action if Rana uses his photograph during the campaign. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been trying to douse the fires in Amravati.

On Wednesday, the Ranas visited Adsul’s residence, met his son and former MLA Abhijit and sought his support. After the meeting the former MLA said, “There are no permanent rivals or permanent friends in the politics. We will discuss the issue with our supporters and workers before taking any decision (related to supporting Rana).”

His father Anandrao was a five-term MP (Shiv Sena) from the constituency and was defeated by Rana in 2019. This time, he challenged Rana’s caste certificate, but the Supreme Court ruled in her favour on April 4, hours after she filed her nomination. Adsul, however, refused to support her and his son reportedly met the Ranas after the intervention of chief minister Eknath Shinde and some BJP leaders.

Contesting opposite Rana is local Shiv Sena unit president Dinesh Boob, who has been fiedled by Prahar Janshakti Paksha chief Kadu. Boob said that he was compelled to file the nomination under pressure from voters as they were fed up of Rana. “The district is known as the land of the saints and it’s sanctity, but the new breed of leaders is spoiling the culture of Amravati. They brought the pub culture to Amravati against which we had to fight,” he said.

The population in the constituency comprises 28% scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, 22% Marathas and Kunbis, 35% OBCs other than Kunbis, 9% Muslims and 3% open category voters. Known as the soyabean-cotton hub, it was a Congress bastion for years after independence. The Shiv Sena made inroads following the Babri Masjid demolition and the subsequent communal riots and has reigned since in most of the elections. Apart from farming, voters are in government service and jobs in industries and the educational field.

The Congress, meanwhile, is banking on the image of its candidate and projecting the battle as one between ‘Dhanshakti’ (money power) and ‘Janshakti’ (people’s power).

Wankhade, a Congress MLA, said: “People look at me as their own candidate and have been funding my election. I do not believe in flaunting my influence. The people are against the ruling dispensation and have decided to change it this election. Rana has failed to perform and that is the reason she insists on her presence in the social media.”

The entry of Boob has disturbed the equations for candidates from major parties.

“Boob is a popular leader and may poll over 2 lakh votes and 65% of them would be the ones that would have gone to the Congress candidate. At the same time, Rana’s prospect may get damaged owing to the unrest among the leaders of the ruling alliance,” said a NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader.

Rana however is popular among several sections of voters. As she campaigned in Amravati city on Wednesday, she was gheraoed by voters, especially women and girls, with many seeking selfies with her. Some complained about incomplete developmental work in their areas.

“People of the country are supporting the development done by the Modi government and are all set to make him the PM for third time. Similarly, my work is speaking for me and will help in winning me the second term. There are no differences among alliance leaders and they are all campaigning for me,” she said.

Sanjay Pakhode, political analyst from Amravati said, “It’s going to be a triangular fight, with Boob cutting votes equally of both Rana and Wankhede. The division of votes may ultimately play in favour of Rana, though she has been trapped by all her detectors within the ruling alliance and outside it.”