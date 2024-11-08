Maharashtra polls: In a make-or-break election, your namesake could mean everything

NAVI MUMBAI / MUMBAI: A fisherwoman, a farm labourer and a local bakery employee—who says your bio should hold you back from running for office? And if you happen to share a name with a high-profile politician, why not seize the moment? After all, when the ballots are being cast, who knows, a familiar name could be your golden ticket! Hindustan Times profiles Independent candidates who are namesakes of serious contenders in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Hindustan Times profiles Independent candidates who are namesakes of serious contenders in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. While they pose no real threat to their political opponents, there’s a twist: their presence in the election fray could confuse voters and split the vote of their established rival. Let’s get to know these election hopefuls.

ZEESHAN SIDDIQUE (40) - BANDRA EAST

This Nagpur resident goes up against Zeeshan Siddique, sitting MLA and son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique. An Independent candidate, Siddique’s namesake returned to Nagpur from Mumbai soon after he filed his nomination. Does he have any plans for the constituency? He told Hindustan Times over the phone, “I can answer that only after November 10, when I reach Mumbai.” He denied being approached by any political party to be a ‘namesake candidate’, to split the NCP contestant’s vote.

NAWAB MALIK (47) - MANKHURD-SHIVAJI NAGAR

NCP nominee and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik is contesting against an Independent, who is a school dropout – which was his “parents wish”, states his school-leaving certificate. A resident of Govandi’s Baiganwadi, this Nawab Malik is a salesperson at a local bakery. He has no social media accounts and has declared assets worth ₹80,000. He refused to comment on whether he had any plans when he decided to contest the election.

MANDA MHATRE (50) – BELAPUR

Manda Mhatre, a fisher woman and resident of Karave Gaon in Nerul, is contesting as an Independent against two-time sitting MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre, 68, the BJP candidate. She had contested against Mhatre in 2014 as well, winning 195 votes against the 55,316 secured by the winning Mhatre. Denying that she had been encouraged to contest by any political party, Mhatre said, “I would like to be a politician. There are politicians in my family, including a former corporator in Thane.” On campaigning, she said, “I don’t. I trust God to do the best for me.” Asked if she has met the sitting MLA, Mhatre said, “Yes, I have met her. I am not afraid of anyone as I have never taken anything from anyone. I am on my own and I do what I want.”

SANDEEP NAIK (30) – BELAPUR

High-profile Belapur candidate and former MLA, Sandeep Naik (NCP-SP) faces an opponent who hails from Dadar in Pen, Raigad district. Having studied up to Std XII, Naik works on contract. His affidavit states that he has cash worth ₹96,000 in hand, with only ₹47 in his bank account. He lives in a 496-sq ft worth ₹20 lakh that he inherited, and his social media accounts are locked. HT was unable to contact Naik over the phone.

BALRAM PATIL (78) – PANVEL

Balaram Mahadev Patil, a resident of Dighode in Uran, is an Independent candidate, up against former MLC Balaram Dattatrey Patil, 60, of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP). He is one of two namesakes in the constituency! Patil, who has a school education, is a crorepati. He has no taxable income, and earns from agricultural land and rental income. He owns land and two houses worth ₹6.66 crore. Patil did not answer his phone despite repeated attempts.

The second namesake contesting from Panvel is Balaram Gaurya Patil, 59, a resident of Pen. A farmer, who also works as a labourer, Patil has studied up to Class IX in Vashi. He has no taxable income and has ₹66,000 in cash. He and his wife own some land and a house, whose market value is ₹23.73 lakh. Patil did not answer his phone when HT tried to contact him.

DILIP LANDE (42) - CHANDIVALI

Dilip Pandit Lande, a resident of Beed, is an Independent from Chandivali, where his opponent is sitting Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Bhausaheb Lande, also a two-time municipal corporator. Last year, Lande, an Independent, was charged with ‘criminal force with the intention of outraging a woman’s modesty’ and ‘sexual harassment’. He has not filed Income Tax returns because all he has is ₹50,000 in cash and ₹7,000 in the bank, his nomination affidavit states. A science graduate from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Lande doesn’t have a source of income but owns a home at Ghat Sawali on the Parli Vaijnath Beed Highway. Lande couldn’t be reached for comment.

MANOHAR BHOIR (51), URAN

Shiv Sena-UBT’s Manohar Gajanan Bhoir, 63, a former MLA, faces his namesake, a resident of Mothi Jui in Uran. Bhoir has studied till Class VII and has no assets to declare. He and his wife don’t own any land and live in a home worth ₹26 lakh, which they own. Bhoir told HT this was the first time he is contesting elections. He refused to comment on his candidature, stating, “I am very busy in meetings. I do not want to reveal anything or share information.” On his name being the same as that of the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, he remarked, “It doesn’t matter.”

PRITAM MHATRE, 38, URAN

Panvel resident Pritam Dhanaji Mhatre is contesting in Uran, where the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) has fielded Pritam J M Mhatre, 42. He is one of two namesakes contesting from Uran. Panvel’s Mhatre is a farmer, who along with his wife runs a catering business. A college dropout, Mhatre and his wife have immoveable property which includes agriculture land worth ₹56 lakh, a house and another house that is under redevelopment. This is totally worth ₹1.81 crore. He has also taken a loan worth ₹24.38 lakh.

Said Mhatre, “I have contested earlier in Panvel, in the civic elections. I want to try my luck in politics and hence I am contesting. I chose Uran, my mother’s village, as I have a lot of relatives there, including my maternal aunt. I have also studied in Karanja, where I spent my childhood.” Denying he was asked to contest by any political party, he said, “Three Pritam Mhatres are contesting. We are competing. Who will win depends on fate, which of course, the people will decide.”

The second namesake from Uran is Pritam Baliram Mhatre, a resident of Koproli. Unlike his namesake from Panvel, this Mhatre does not have any taxable income. Having studied upto Class XI, he is a port worker, while his wife manages their fish aquarium.

On contesting the election, he said, “My family has been in the PWP for years. However, I left the party when we suffered due to the bank scam in which former a PWP MLA has been jailed. He added, “Nobody has asked me to contest. I have good local support. Though I have never contested earlier, I want to try it this time. I am a common man from a common household and hence I am hopeful that people will support me.”