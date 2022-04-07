In Thane city, tree count up by 62.25% in last decade: TMC census report

Over the last decade, the number of trees in the city has increased by up to 62.25%. As per the recent tree census report published by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the tree count has risen from 4,45,262 in 2011 to 7,22,426 in 2022.

The census has also revealed that though the count has increased, the number of species has decreased from 301 in 2011 to 271 in 2022. The census has also, for the first time, identified over 900 heritage trees across the city.

As per the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Prevention of Tree Act, 1975, the tree census needs to be carried out every five years, TMC, however, carried out the census now after having done the previous one in 2011. The tree officials claimed that the census was stalled due to the pandemic for the last two years.

The census was done using Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Information System (GIS) mapping. It focused on attributes like local name, girth, age, height, health condition, canopy and GPS coordinates of each of the trees.

Krushnanath Dawade, a tree expert from the tree authority, said, “As per the census, the city has a green cover of 47% excluding part of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) forest in Yeoor and Kolshet. If we include these forest areas, the green cover is 57% of the total city. As per the norm, a city should have a green cover of at least 33%. Thane city has much more green area than this.”

The census also revealed that 71.68% (5,17,872) of the trees are native trees while 28.32% (2,04,554) trees are exotic. Out of the total 271 species, 42% are native species. The Subabhul (Leucaena leucocephala) is the most dominant species among all the trees.

The report states, “The highest number of trees was found in the Majiwada Manpada ward, which comprises 25% of the total count. Three trees in the city are more than 101 years old while at least 500 are more than 51 years old. Nearly 65% of the trees were recorded on private property, 25% on government land, 5% along the roadside, 4% on industrial land and 1% in parks.”

Among the fruit-bearing trees, coconut trees are highest in number (29% of total 14,296 fruit tree count), followed by mango, while among the flowering trees, Karanj (Indian Beech Tree) forms 25% of the total 3,50,556 flowering tree count followed by Katesavar (red silk cotton).

Dhawade added, “The increase in the tree count can be attributed to the plantation drives undertaken in the pre-Covid period by the local, State and Central authorities. The work of the census started in 2017. However, it was stuck in the pandemic as most of our surveyors were not permitted to enter housing societies or private areas due to the Covid restrictions.”

The corporation, though, claimed that the number of trees has increased, experts expressed that where the trees have increased are equally important. Seema Hardikar, ecologist and founder member of Foundation of Educational Rendezvous with Nature (FERN), said, “Where the trees are planted is important. Thane, which was earlier an industrial area, has become a residential hub. Many high-rises have come up in different parts of the city, so the tree count in residential or congested areas matters. While there are very few big trees in most complexes housing thousands of residents, the tree plantation is carried out in hillocks of Mumbra and Kalwa which do not have much benefit to the urban residents.”

She also claimed that the exotic species like Subabhul, acacia or gliricidia have increased while the native species have reduced in number. “As per the census, the most predominant species is Subabhul. It is an Australian plant and not a native. Moreover, it is an invasive species. So, its germination rate is good and there is a rapid increase in their population. These plants were introduced a few years ago to increase the green cover, act as a nitrogen fixer for soil and for their fodder value. Ideally, after a few years, they should be pruned and trimmed and the mulch and biomass should be used as fertilizers to increase the native varieties of trees.”

However, Hardikar claimed that this was not happening and these exotic species continue to grow in an uncontrolled manner. She claimed that this needs to be addressed to save the native plants.

