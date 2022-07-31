In veiled attack on Uddhav, Shinde says ‘issue of sharing CM’s post with BJP…’
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday launched a fresh, but veiled attack on his former boss Uddhav Thackeray stating that the issue of sharing the chief minister's post with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the 2019 Assembly election in the western state could have been resolved through talks.
"Some people said the Shiv Sena should get the post of the chief minister for the first two-and-a-half years. (And if this condition is agreed to) only then talks between the two parties (Sena and BJP) for forming a government could proceed," Shinde said, while addressing a rally in the state's Sambhaji Nagar district (formerly Aurangabad), news agency PTI reported.
Shinde, who led a rebellion against Thackeray leading to the latter’s resignation as Maharashtra chief minister in June, said some people took an adamant stand after the assembly election which implied that they did not want to form a government with the BJP despite both the parties winning the people's mandate and resolving the issue of the post of the chief minister.
"Soon after the poll results, some people started speaking about different options available. MLAs of the Shiv Sena were not in favour of an alliance with the Congress and NCP," Shinde further said.
After the 2019 election, Thackeray broke the Sena’s decades-old ties with the BJP stating the ally had reneged on its promise of sharing the chief minister's post, a contention denied by the saffron party.
Thackeray's party then joined hands with Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance to form a coalition government in the state.
Thackeray then became the chief minister and NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar became the deputy chief minister.
Shinde said that while the NCP and the Congress were growing stronger in the alliance, the Shiv Sena, which is heading the governing bloc, was getting systematically weakened.
A majority of Sena MLAs joined the faction led by Shinde, resulting in the collapse of the MVA government. The Shinde faction then officially joined hands with the BJP to form the new government with Shinde as the chief minister and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
(With agency inputs)
-
Land forcibly taken from rightful owners, will take fight to SC: MP Manish Tewari
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Sunday announced that he will take the fight of all people, whose land was being forcibly taken away by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, to the Supreme Court of India. The INC national spokesperson said nobody had any problem with the government taking back the panchayat land from encroachers. The Congress MP claimed that the government had started fiddling with the revenue records also.
-
Himachal CM launches ‘Pragatisheel Himachal’ programme from Chamba
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh”, a state-level programme commemorating 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh from Chamba's historic Chaugan Ground on the concluding ceremony of International Minjar Fair. Addressing the people on the occasion, the chief minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.
-
Murder on PU campus: High court seeks fresh probe report from Chandigarh Police
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh probe report from the Chandigarh Police into the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4, 2021. During the hearing, the police informed the court that Seema's a resident of Ludhiana, brother Deep, who had demanded that the probe be handed over to an independent agency was produced at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, for narco analysis. However, he was declared unfit for it on account of his health conditions.
-
BJP betraying youth of Himachal: Congress leader Rajinder Singh Rana
In a stinging attack on the state government, Congress working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana accused the BJP regime of betraying the youth of the state by putting “jobs on sale”. Rana also slammed the BJP government at Centre and state over the issue of inflation. “However, the Centre and the state government were mum on the issue while common masses reel under unrelenting inflation,” he said.
-
45% solar panels at Mohali government schools yet to become functional
It's been around a year since rooftop solar panels were installed at government schools in Mohali district, but around 45% of these are yet to become functional. The reason: These cannot be connected with the power supply lines of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited due to pending electricity bills to the tune of around Rs 18 lakh. The panels were installed by the Punjab Energy Development Agency under the on-grid solar net metering project scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics