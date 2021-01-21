India awaits action against Chinese incursion in Arunachal similar to one against Pakistan: Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday raised concerns over reports of China building a village in Arunachal Pradesh and asked if the Centre will bring down the Chinese village in the north eastern state. The country awaits similar action against this incursion like the Centre had ordered against Pakistan after Uri and Pulwama attacks, the party said.
The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, said the reports are “shocking” as well as “concerning” and asked what was the “strong” government doing when the village was constructed.
“What China did in Ladakh, now it is doing in Arunachal Pradesh. China has made a whole village inside Arunachal Pradesh. How did nobody come to know about this? If someone makes a small house, the neighbours get to know about it. Here, a whole village has been built with proper structures, and nobody came to know about it? All this did not come up in a night. What was the strong government that calls itself pradhan sevak, chaukidaar, etc doing,” the editorial stated.
The editorial further asked if the Centre would demolish the illegal structures inside its borders or will it suffer the blow by China in silence? “Whenever there is an illegal construction, the officials of a local municipal corporation visit the site and demolish the structure. India has the right to keep aside international law and exercise this right of demolishing it. The question, however, is whether we will exercise this right or suffer the blow of Chinese shamelessness silently,” it said.
Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday wrote to defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar seeking government’s response to China’s latest territorial aggression in Arunachal Pradesh. In her letter, Chaturvedi asked the two ministers how much of Indian territory is illegally occupied by China since 1947, has the government lost any territory since 2014, and what step is the government taking to “recover” those occupied territories.
