INDIA bloc leaders take out march on Gandhi Jayanti without notice; booked

MUMBAI: Several INDIA bloc leaders were booked on Tuesday for carrying out a protest march on Gandhi Jayanti without any prior police permission. On Monday, the INDIA bloc leaders organised a protest march in South Mumbai, ‘Main Bhi Gandhi’ against the government’s divide and rule policy and divisive policy. March started from Metro Cinema and was to culminate at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, passing through Regal Cinema. HT Image

“We have booked MLA Varsha Gaikwad, Prakash Reddy, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, former Member of Parliament Sanjay Nirupam, Charan Singh Sapra, Rakhi Jadhav, INC leader Husain Dalwai, Preeti Menon, Aslam Shaikh, and other 400 workers,” said a police officer from Azad Maidan police station.

“The march had no permission, and the leaders were already served notices under section 149 of CrPC (police to prevent cognizable offences), despite that they took the decision to March and created a law-and-order situation troubling the common public,” said a police officer from Azad Maidan police station. They have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case is registered on the complaint of a police officer. “We have given notices to some of the leaders under 41A of the CrPC for appearance before police officers when required and allowed them to go on Monday, said the police officer.

