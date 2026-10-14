7 crew held as Indian Coast Guard apprehends suspected mid-sea diesel smuggling

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended a fishing boat suspected of engaging in illicit mid-sea diesel smuggling off the city’s coast, according to a press release. Seven crew members were also held following an operation undertaken in the early hours of Monday, officials said. Acting on targeted surveillance regarding suspicious maritime movements, ICG ships were directed to maintain a strict vigil in the vicinity of Prongs Lighthouse, the southernmost tip of Mumbai (Pic for representation)

During the preliminary investigation, the master of the vessel allegedly confessed to receiving about 4,000 litres of illicit diesel at sea. The crew had also discharged around 500 litres of the contraband overboard during the chase in a desperate bid to destroy evidence, the release said.

“In a swift and coordinated maritime operation, the ICG apprehended an Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Haridwar Krupa, suspected of engaging in illicit mid-sea diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast,” the Coast Guard said.

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Acting on targeted surveillance regarding suspicious maritime movements, ICG ships were directed to maintain a strict vigil in the vicinity of Prongs Lighthouse, the southernmost tip of Mumbai. During the patrol, ICG ships detected the suspect vessel, Haridwar Krupa, operating near a merchant vessel.

“Upon being challenged on the VHF maritime channel, the fishing boat failed to respond, ignored repeated warnings, and attempted evasive manoeuvres. The ICG ship immediately initiated a hot pursuit and successfully apprehended the fleeing vessel,” the Coast Guard said.

Following the interception, a specialised boarding party carried out extensive rummaging of the boat. The team confiscated all relevant operational documents and six mobile phones, said the press release.

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The apprehended vessel, along with its crew and the confiscated evidence, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour, where a comprehensive joint investigation has been initiated involving the ICG, Indian Navy, the State Intelligence Bureau, and the Maharashtra Police, the release said.

The ICG had previously foiled another diesel smuggling attempt off the coast of Mumbai in September. Six members of a fishing boat, Gauri Ganesh, were arrested and handed over to the Yellow Gate police.

(With inputs from PTI)