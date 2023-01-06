Indrani Mukerjea reiterates her claim: Sheena is alive, claims she was seen at Guwahati airport

Mumbai Former INX Media CEO Indrani Mukerjea has reiterated her claim that her slain daughter Sheena Bora was alive and spotted at the Guwahati airport by two lawyers on Thursday around 5:30am.

As per the prosecution, Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamwar Rai allegedly strangulated Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from her first partner, in a car on April 24, 2012 in Mumbai. They dumped her body in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district the following day.

Mukerjea’s lawyer Ranjeet Sangle on Friday moved a plea urging the trial court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to procure CCTV camera footages of the Guwahati airport where two lawyers – named in the application – claimed to have spotted Sheena.

Sangle attached affidavits of the lawyers who claimed to have spotted Sheena at the security check at Guwahati airport and also recorded her video. On the backdrop, Mukerjea’s lawyer pleaded the court to direct CBI to collect the CCTV footages and verify if the lady seen by the lawyers was indeed Sheena and also to check the passenger list of the airport.

After taking the plea on record, the court on Friday asked the central agency to file its reply to it by January 12.

This is not the first time, Mukerjea has claimed that Sheena is alive. In December 2021, she had approached the CBI with a claim that Sheena was seen in Kashmir by a lady police officer, who was arrested in an extortion case and lodged in Byculla jail, where Indrani was lodged before being released on bail.

According to Indrani, another inmate had informed her that the police officer had seen Sheena at Dal Lake on June 24, 2021. Indrani had then urged the CBI to probe the claim. She, however, did not press the application.

Indrani has always maintained that Sheena has not been murdered and is alive and had gone abroad for her education in 2012, although Indrani could never prove her claims in any way.

Besides, even during cross examination of Rahul Mukerjea, son of her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea, she had maintained that Rahul was in touch with Sheena even after April 2012.

