MUMBAI: A 21-year-old college student died after a tempo driver, a Good Samaritan who had agreed to take him to hospital from the accident site, dumped him in a seriously injured condition on a footpath outside Sion Hospital instead. Injured student dies after being dumped outside hospital

Sion police said the deceased, Mayur Rai, was a resident of Lalubhai Compound in Mankhurd and studied at Ruia College in Matunga. He was seriously injured after his sports bike presumably collided with a vehicle on the north-bound lane of the Sion flyover on Saturday night.

Some passersby stopped a tempo at the accident site and convinced the driver to take Mayur to Sion Hospital, said a police officer. The driver agreed but when he realised the passersby were not following his tempo, he panicked as he didn’t want to be considered a suspect.

So the driver dropped Mayur on the footpath near Sion Hospital, only to have the police pull up and find him with the injured boy. Police rushed Mayur inside Sion Hospital, but he was already dead.

Police said Mayur’s mother Sunita is a social worker and that the boy has a brother and two sisters. Mayur travelled to college in Matunga on his sports bike and, on Saturday evening, spoke to his mother over the phone and said he was on his way home.

At around 8 pm, when Mayur had still not reached home, Sunita called his phone, which was answered by an unknown man. He told her Mayur had been in an accident on the Sion flyover, police said.

The family rushed to the flyover but found no sign of an accident there. They were told Mayur had been taken to Sion Hospital. On spotting Mayur’s bike there, Sunita knew the news wasn’t good.

Police have registered a case against an unknown driver, who presumably rammed his vehicle into Mayur’s two wheeler, leading to his death and didn’t provide him any medical help.

“We have registered an offence under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and sections 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said the police officer.