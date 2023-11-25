International standard upgradation of CIDCO Kharghar Valley Golf Course

PANVEL: Navi Mumbai is witnessing the realisation of long-expected mega projects, including the initiation of metro services, the upcoming Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), and the green signal for the Uran railway. Adding to this list is the CIDCO Kharghar Valley Golf Course project, which is undergoing an upgrade from a 9-hole to an international standard 18-hole course, with completion expected in December. Navi Mumbai, India - April 11, 2023: ₹ 110 cr 18-hole Golf Course conforming to international standards constructed by CIDCO at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Situated in sector 22 of Kharghar, opposite the 80-hectare Central Park. The total area of the course is around 103 hectares amidst the scenic Pandavkada water fall, CIDCO envisioned the golf course project in 2007. The initial phase saw the development of a 9-hole golf course with a par of 36 and 3,572 yards, officially inaugurated by the then union minister Sharad Pawar and then state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on December 23, 2012.

Opened to the public on January 1, 2013, on a ‘Pay and Play’ basis, the golf course gained popularity. CIDCO, aiming to align with international standards, commissioned and finalised the master plan in July 2021. Renowned golf consultants Golf Design India were involved in designing the 18-hole golf course, with an allocated budget of ₹109.65 crore.

CIDCO’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Anil Diggikar, emphasised the importance of having 18 holes to meet international norms. He stated, “The upgradation work is almost complete, and we have targeted December for completion of the project. The Club House work is also progressing and should be ready by May 2025.”

Highlighting the significance of the project, Diggikar mentioned, “This golf course will be an excellent venue for national and international golf tournaments, enhancing Navi Mumbai’s reputation as a sports hub. It will provide a boost to the country’s tourism and generate employment opportunities, thereby improving the standard of living for local residents.”

Elation coupled with expectations - Golfers

Golfers are obviously elated and also hopeful that the facilities will be truly of international standards. Stated India 21st ranked (amateur category) Vibhu Tyagi 22, “I presently have to go to Mumbai for practice, which will not be required now. The Kharghar golf course is an excellent place and with the expansion will be ideal for not just the regular players but also encourage more residents to take up the sport.”

He added, “Since the project has been undertaken very professionally, hopefully they have taken care to ensure the facilities are rightly placed including 9th and 10th hole being located close to each other to enable easy cross over sans transportation. The driving range should also be separate from the playing area to allow warm up for golfers at all times.”

Suggested 12th (junior amateur category) ranked Aditya who has just turned18 “Personal coaches should be allowed for those who seriously want to pursue a career in Golf. They should otherwise have A or A+ category coaches for seniors as presently there are coaches only for beginners.”

Said Amardeep Singh, a businessman, “CIDCO should have a clear membership policy with various durations and the cost should be within limits. This will ensure a good response from the residents to the course as more people will be interested in either playing seriously or as a hobby.”

Yogendra Tyagi, a regular at the course said, “The facility should be promoting all the top players of junior, amateur and professional categories. Preference should be given to the top level golfers from Maharashtra who are struggling to perform at elite levels due to lack of practice facilities and coaching.”

He suggested, “There should be improvement in the coaching staff at the club. They don’t have top certified coaches. They should allow NGAI top certified coaches from outside as well.”

Added Tyagi, “Proper golf equipment like range balls and practice mats should be available and there should be an increase in the number of hitting bays.”

He concluded, “If these things improve then players of Maharashtra won’t have to struggle and shift to other cities to better their game.”

Highlights of new development

- Development on around 63 ha area to have a 72 par, 7174 yard international standard golf course for tournaments

- Modern clubhouse spread over 5,123.78 sqm planned

- The 9th hole in the course has been designed as a green island. The course will also have a pond, bunkers, channel and other several unique features along with facilities of driving range, short game, putting green etc.

- For the purpose of repair and maintenance and to maintain the standards, the course will have state of the art maintenance equipment and automated irrigation system that will be housed in a maintenance shed.