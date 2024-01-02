Int’l planners, designers to prepare master plan for Dharavi project

Mumbai: Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL) a special purpose vehicle (SVP) formed by Adani group for the redevelopment of Dharavi in the next important step has decided to appoint internationally renowned planners and designers to prepare the master plan for the project, which is considered as one of the largest slum areas in Asia. HT Image

DRPPL is in the process of partnering with well-known architect Hafeez Contractor, US-based design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold to prepare a master plan for the Dharavi redevelopment project. The experts from Singapore have also joined the project team for the same purpose.

Hafeez Contractor is known for social housing and slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Mumbai and DRPPL expects that it will ensure the social responsibility aspect of the project the Dharavi project will have innovative designs.

For the last two months, political parties in Mumbai including the Shiv Sena-led Uddhav Thackeray faction and Congress have opposed the Dharavi redevelopment project over “undue” concessions given to the Adani group. Against the backdrop of that controversy.

Sasaki is an interdisciplinary design firm from the United States and Buro Happold is an international consultancy firm from the United Kingdom and both are experienced firms in urban planning and infrastructure engineering.

In the 1960s, Singapore’s landscape was dotted with shanties, slums and ghettos. From these modest beginnings, the Singapore Housing Development Board, since its inception in 1969, meticulously crafted over 1.2 million homes.

A DRPPL spokesperson said, “The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is more than an urban renewal and revitalising the infrastructure. Our goal is to elevate the quality of life of Dharavi residents while nurturing the essence of its vibrant culture. We anticipate the harmonious fusion of expertise from our world-class partners and the vibrancy and spirit of Dharavi’s citizens to cultivate a model of urban redevelopment that the world can look up to and can be replicated across other locations and cities.”