MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the return of Rahul Shamrao Kalokhe, a fugitive wanted in a multi-crore investment fraud case registered by the Pune police, through deportation from Fiji. Kalokhe was the subject of an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued at the request of the Maharashtra police. Investment fraud accused deported from Fiji

CBI officials said on Thursday that Kalokhe was recently traced to Fiji based on specific intelligence and was arrested by local authorities. Following the completion of legal formalities, he was deported to India on Thursday. A CBI escort team travelled to Fiji to bring him back.

According to investigators, Kalokhe and his associates allegedly lured investors by promising high and assured returns through various investment schemes. They allegedly collected substantial sums from multiple investors before dishonestly misappropriating the funds for personal gain. Kalokhe is accused of fleeing India to evade investigation and legal proceedings.

The CBI, as India’s National Central Bureau for Interpol, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country to facilitate international cooperation in criminal investigations. The agency said coordinated efforts by the CBI, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies have helped secure the extradition or return of more than 170 wanted fugitives to India in recent years through Interpol channels.