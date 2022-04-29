IPS Rashmi Shukla tapped phones to benefit political party: Police
Mumbai: There are substantial reasons to believe that the illegal phone tapping of political figures done by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla, under the pretext that they are anti-social elements, was possibly done on instructions of a political leader or to benefit a political party, Colaba police has said in the charge sheet filed against her.
Shukla, who was then commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID), had allegedly tapped the phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse.
Mumbai police had on Tuesday submitted a 700-page charge sheet against the senior IPS officer.
She had illegally secured permission for surveillance from the home department by changing the name of Raut to S Rahate claiming that he is an anti-social element, it states.
Raut’s one phone number and two phone numbers of Khadse were tapped, the charge sheet said.
Shukla had allegedly changed the name of Khadse to Khadasne and mentioned the reason to tap his phone as ‘special reasons’, police sources said, adding that the revelation of these facts led the police to add sections of forgery in the case.
Besides heavily relying on the findings of a three-member committee that was constituted by the government to enquire into the illegal phone tapping between 2016 and 2019, the police investigation was also heavily reliant on the statements given by the officers and staff of the SID that tapped the phones of Raut and Khadse on the alleged illegal orders of Shukla.
Statements of a few SID personnel, who are now key witnesses, were recorded before the magistrate under the provisions of 164 CrPC.
“The Colaba police investigators have found that one of the SID officers of DySP rank was reluctant to illegally tap the phones of political figures, however, Shukla had ordered him to do so by saying that she is the commissioner (of SID). She also pressed her juniors to tap phones by invoking special powers given to her,” sources added.
The chargesheet mentioned that Raut’s one phone number was kept under surveillance twice. Once between November 7 and 14, 2019 and the second time between November 18 and 24, 2019. While Khadse’s two mobile numbers were under surveillance between June 21 and August 17, 2019.
The Colaba police has booked Shukla under section 165 (public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 26 (unlawful interception of telephonic calls and messages) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.
The 57-year-old IPS officer, presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Hyderabad, has two more FIRs registered against her – one registered by Mumbai cyber police for allegedly leaking her report on purported corruption in police transfers and postings in Maharashtra to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and another registered at Pune for allegedly tapping the phone of Congress leader Nana Patole.
Ghaziabad municipal corporation brings in new property tax regime
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is gearing up to implement the new property tax structure, the proposal of which will be presented before the executive committee in a meeting scheduled on Friday. The circle rates notified by the district magistrate are also applicable to the properties based on the road width. The corporation plans to introduce the new property tax structure from this fiscal (2022-23). Sources said councillors will strongly oppose the new property tax structure.
DMCH in collaboration with AOI launches Punjab’s first advanced radiotherapy Varian Halcyon E
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH Cancer Care Centre) in collaboration with American Oncology Institute launched Punjab's first advanced radiotherapy technology 'Varian Halcyon E' on Thursday. Chief guest Gurpreet Bassi (Gogi), MLA Ludhiana West, along with DMCH secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, principal Dr Sandeep Puri and vice-principal Dr GS Wander graced the occasion. It further simplifies critical techniques such as craniospinal irradiation for patients with central nervous system malignancies.
Bomb threats aftermath: DGP directs railway police to beef up security at stations
The DGP directed all the deputy superintendents of police (DSP) and inspector-rank officials of railway police to initiate drives in trains themselves to ensure and beef up the security of passengers. The railway police, according to sources, have been asked to stay alert at all times.
Positive builder-politician nexus to revive realty sector, says Aaditya Thackeray
Environment minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday admitted that there was a politician-builder nexus but said it was a positive one required for the revival of the realty sector in the state. There were reports of politicians funnelling their ill-gotten wealth in the realty sector. The realty sector, which was plagued by slowdown for years, took a severe hit after Covid-19 broke out.
Arms dealer arrested for illegally selling cartridges
MEERUT Police have arrested an arms dealer of Amroha Prateek Saxena for allegedly selling cartridges in black market, without shoeing them in the sale record. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Hasanpur in Amroha district Sudhir Kumar said that Prateek's shop had been sealed and he was arrested and handed over to Government Railway Police of Tundla where the case was registered.
