Iqbal Mirchi case: ED attaches Worli properties linked to Praful Patel
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has sealed a certain number of units across four floors of Ceejay House, the Worli building built by Nationalist Congress Party politician Praful Patel’s company, Millennium.
The recent action is part of ED’s ongoing probe in the Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case, agency sources confirmed on Thursday. The units provisionally attached by ED are located on the 12th, 13th, 14thand 15thfloors of Ceejay House, and are owned by Patel and members of his family. The former aviation minister also has his primary residence at Ceejay House though it is not clear whether the apartment he lives in has also been seized.
In 2019, ED had attached another two floors at Ceejay House which belonged to Mirchi’s family. Iqbal Mirchi, a key member of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, died in London in 2013.
The ED in the course of its money laundering investigation has said, “Mirchi was an international drugs dealer and smuggler who amassed huge wealth and acquired various immovable properties worth hundreds of crores and businesses across the globe. After detailed investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED started attaching his properties held in India.” The agency contends that these properties in India were acquired by Iqbal Mirchi in the name of his family members and relatives.
Millennium Developers Private Limited which is Praful Patel’s company, built Ceejay House in 2006-07 and transferred its 3rd and 4th floor to Mirchi’s wife, Hazra Iqbal, in 2007 “towards beneficial interest of Mirchi in the land” on which Ceejay House was built, contends the agency. The agency further makes the case that some more units of Ceejay House on the four floors owned by Praful Patel’s family, were linked to laundered money and hence they have been provisionally attached.
Praful Patel, former aviation minister, has already been questioned by Enforcement Directorate in October 2019 after which he had held a press briefing in which he had categorically refuted allegations of any links to the Mirchi family, and had claimed that all the property dealings at Ceejay House were legitimate.
Sources said that a few more properties linked to the case had been seized but refused to divulge any further details as the investigation is still not over. So far the ED has provisionally attached assets worth more than ₹800 Crore linked to Mirchi in India and abroad under PMLA. Five accused in the case have already been arrested in 2020 and the matter is now before the Special PMLA court.
-
‘NIPUN Bharat Mission to strengthen students’ foundational learning’
Lucknow The basic education department organised a programme 'UP Hai Taiyar-Readiness of Uttar Pradesh on the NIPUN Bharat Mission' here on Thursday. NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020.
-
Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks
Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan. In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
-
HC dismisses plea seeking survey of structure found in Gyanvapi mosque
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking survey of the recently-found structure in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, terming it as being filed to gain publicity. The court completed hearing in the case on June 10 and reserved the order. The court passed the order on Tuesday.
-
Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic
The Punjab Pollution Control Board officials on Thursday apprised the civic body staff of single-use plastic items banned by the government and their alternatives available in the market during a workshop held the municipal corporation's Zone-A office. The government had notified a ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. The civic body officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative products available in the market.
-
World Brain Day: Healthy lifestyle key for healthy brain, say experts
Brain is a complex organ of our body and it regulates our personality, character and intelligence. In fact, it is an organ that makes us who we are, said experts on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day. King George's Medical University, professor neurology, Dr Rajesh Verma said, “The brain health is threatened today due to various communicable and non-communicable neurological disorders as well as stress, substance abuse and psychological disorders.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics