Irregular water supply dries up festive mood in Taloja
Residents complain that despite several appeals and requests, the situation has not improved for months
PANVEL: While the city is soaked in Ganeshotsav festivities, irregular water supply proves to be a dampener for the residents of Taloja during the festive times. While for some, there is no water supply at all, others complain of receiving water with low pressure in their homes.
Residents complain that despite several appeals and requests, the situation has not improved for months.
Umesh Keni, 38, a resident of Maitri Vatika society shared, “We are frustrated at times, there is no water for three days at a stretch. We have approached the officials several times, however, we only get empty assurances. The situation has been the same for the last few days. Festival or no festival, it makes no difference to the authorities. We are being penalised for taking up residence here.”
Mansoor Dadarkar, 60, a resident of Paramount Society, added, “If there is water supply, the pressure is so low that it doesn’t reach our tanks, and if that happens, it doesn’t fill up. We have to depend on water tankers to fulfil our water needs. The funds that should be used for society maintenance and welfare, are being used for sourcing water sources.”
Riaz Hamdule, 46, of Blue Fig tower lamented that all efforts have been made to improve the supply. He said, “We have tried everything, submitted memorandums to CIDCO, PCMC, people’s representatives and even the guardian minister. The governments have changed but that hasn’t changed our situation. We continue to long for regular supply.”
When contacted, an official of CIDCO water supply department said, “As some areas of Taloja are at a higher level, some societies get water supply at low pressure. CIDCO, hence supplies water to them through tankers. We are going all out to resolve the issue of water supply at the earliest. There are plans to install an independent booster in the affected areas. We are also going to set up a 40,000 litre water tank for the area to improve the water supply.”
-
Focus on LS seats which BJP lost in 2019, say party leaders in west U.P. meet
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and party's state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal held meetings with party's west U. P functionaries in Ghaziabad on Thursday and reiterated party's desire to focus on those Lok Sabha seats that the party lost in U.P. in the 2019 general election.
-
World saw power of Yoga, traditional Indian medicines during Covid: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Bengaluru on Thursday the world saw the power of Yoga and traditional systems of alternative medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic when the “fatalities in India were half of that of the United States of America”. He was speaking after inaugurating 'Kshemavana', a wellness centre set up by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
-
Two minors held for opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations
Crime Branch unit 3 of the Pune police arrested two minors for allegedly opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations at Ganesh Colony in Hingne Khurd on August 19. Both minors are 17- year-old school dropouts and were held on Thursday from Wadgaon bridge. The police received a tip-off and arrested them. As per police, Shubham Jayraj More (23), a resident of Sinhagad road is a habitual offender and has 10 cases registered, of which six are of attempted murder.
-
Ludhiana | Industrialists dejected over cancellation of textile park project near Mattewara forest
Raising concerns over scrapping of textile parks near Mattewara forest and September 2023 deadline to shift the industry situated in mixed land-use areas, different industrial associations conducted a meeting with housing and urban development minister Aman Arora during his visit to the city on Wednesday evening at a restaurant on Hambran road.
-
Karnataka's Murugha mutt seer arrested in sexual assault case
The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, was arrested on Thursday evening. The development comes in the wake of a massive uproar over the issue with allegations being raised that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government is not doing enough. The top religious leader has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics