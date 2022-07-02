Sharad Pawar gets I-T notice over poll affidavits; terms it ‘love letter’
The Income Tax department has sent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar a notice in connection with the poll affidavits he had filed in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2020.
Terming the notice as a “love letter” Pawar said it showed the qualitative difference with which central agencies act towards leaders of the opposition and those in the government.
The Income Tax notice follows summons by the Enforcement Directorate to him in 2019 ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Addressing the media in Pune following the swearing in of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra’s new chief minister, Pawar dwelt at some length on the role of central agencies in harassing the government’s political opponents. “Five years ago,” he said, “not many had heard about the central agency but today even in the rural areas they know all about the ED.”
“It is being used against those who have a different (dissenting) view. The help of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and central agencies is being used nowadays and the results are visible. Many members of the Legislative Assembly say they have received notices of inquiry. We didn’t even know the name ED five years ago. Today, even in the villages people jokingly say that you will have ED after you,” Pawar said, adding: “Luckily I have all the information they need in the order.”
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics