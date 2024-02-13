 It will soon be ‘Congress-occupied BJP’, says Uddhav on Ashok Chavan’s exit | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / It will soon be ‘Congress-occupied BJP’, says Uddhav on Ashok Chavan’s exit

It will soon be ‘Congress-occupied BJP’, says Uddhav on Ashok Chavan’s exit

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai
Feb 13, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of breaking opposition parties because it lacks confidence in winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Thackeray also criticized the BJP for importing leaders from other parties and neglecting farmers' issues.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not have confidence in winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and hence it is breaking opposition parties, said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday while reacting to former chief minister Ashok Chavan’s exit from Congress.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with party MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI02_10_2024_000162B) (PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with party MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI02_10_2024_000162B) (PTI)

Thackeray also said the BJP once gave the slogan “Congress mukta Bharat” but soon the party will become a “Congress-occupied BJP” and even the party’s president will be a former Congress leader. He was referring to speculations that Chavan, an MLA from Bhokar in Nanded district, is likely to get a Rajya Sabha nomination by the BJP.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“I am surprised by the decision of Ashok Chavan. Till yesterday he was in the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) and was involved in the seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections. Then what suddenly happened today that he left Congress?” he told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Marathwada as part of his tour to every Lok Sabha constituency that was once with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Thackeray said the party that makes big claims has to import leaders from other parties to show its strength. “This shows though Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to win more than 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections he and his party have no confidence at all. That’s why they are breaking other parties.”

“In Maharashtra, the BJP broke the Shiv Sena and imported Eknath Shinde and others. Later, they broke the NCP and imported Ajit Pawar and his supporters. Now it’s Congress and Ashok Chavan. In Bihar, the BJP forced chief minister Nitish Kumar to break the alliance with the RJD. If the BJP had worked honestly for the betterment of people in the last 10 years this situation would not have arisen. Now outsiders and opportunists are occupying the power centres in the government and loyalists of the BJP are being cornered in the party,” the Sena (UBT) chief said.

Thackeray also slammed the Centre for ignoring the farmers’ issues and criticised the state government over farmers’ suicides in the Marathwada region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On