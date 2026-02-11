Jai ho! Coastal Road gets a musical stretch

MUMBAI: Soon, motorists driving through a section of the north-bound arm of the Coastal Road from Nariman Point to Worli will be treated to the tune of ‘Jai ho’. Musical strips have been installed on the north-bound carriageway from Nariman Point towards Worli, placed around 500 meters ahead of the first lane adjacent to the median. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The engineering innovation originated in Japan in 2007 when engineer Shizuo Shinoda discovered the sound effect while working on a road with a bulldozer. Grooves or strips are created at precise intervals, and as vehicles pass over them at specific speeds, the friction with the tyres generate sound waves resembling a particular tune, said a senior civic official.

The concept later evolved into what is now known as a “melody road,” with similar experiments eventually being carried out in Hungary, Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

This will be the first such installation in the country, with the tune borrowed from the Oscar winning Slumdog Millionaire. The senior civic official said, “The tune ‘Jai ho’ has been chosen as a dedication to the nation and also as it infuses a feeling of patriotism in people.”

The idea took shape last month when representatives from the Hungarian consulate met civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, urging him to replicate the concept in Mumbai, and shared details of the cost. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation then commissioned a Hungarian company to execute the project at a cost of ₹6.21 crore, plus GST. The project will be inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Musical strips have been installed on the north-bound carriageway from Nariman Point towards Worli, placed around 500 meters ahead of the first lane adjacent to the median. As motorists emerge from the underground tunnel at speeds between 70 and 80 kmph heading towards Worli, they will be able to clearly hear the melody from within their vehicles.

The civic body has installed signboards at 500-, 100- and 60-meters ahead of the stretch, to alert motorists about the ‘musical road’ while they are still driving inside the tunnel. The civic official said, the “initiative represents a blend of modern engineering and cultural expression”.