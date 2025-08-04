Jain muni leads protest against BMC crackdown on pigeon-feeding

MUMBAI: The BMC’s ongoing crackdown on kabutar khanas (public pigeon feeding spots) has now extended to residential societies, leading to protests from those who see this as an attack on “religious and cultural traditions”, for instance the Jain community which has traditionally set up kabutar khanas. Mumbai, India - Aug. 3, 2025: Followers Jain religion participated in protest rally against the closure of kabutar khanas across the city by BMC, rally was held from Colaba jain temple to Gateway of India, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The action follows a stern Bombay high court directive of last week, which ordered the civic body to register FIRs against individuals found feeding pigeons. The next compliance hearing is scheduled for August 7, where the court will review medical data from KEM Hospital and enforcement reports from the BMC and Mumbai police.

The civic body said it was following the affidavit submitted by KEM Hospital to the court which stated that pigeon droppings contribute to serious respiratory illnesses such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP). The claim has been backed by medical science for years but the controversy in Mumbai hotted up only fairly recently.

In response to the BMC’s action, around 1,000 members of the Jain community gathered for a protest between the Gateway of India and Radio Club on Sunday. The protest was led by Jain muni Nilesh Chandra Vijay, pravakta of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Mumbai and Konkan region committee alongside former Colaba corporator Puran Doshi.

Sandeep Jain, a resident of Prithvi Bandhan, a housing society in Worli, revealed that he was recently warned against feeding pigeons on his terrace. “I am a tenant, and my landlord called me up to tell me that the BMC clicked photographs of me feeding the pigeons and issued a notice to the society,” he said. “I have been warned that I will be fined if I feed them.”

On Sunday, the protestors chanted slogans such as ‘Shanti Jineshwar shanti karo, sabhi jivon ko sukhi karo’ and ‘Abol jivon ki hai ye pukar, mat ujado hamara sansaar’. The demonstrators demanded an end to what they described as “a systemic attempt to starve pigeons” and destroy traditional feeding zones.

“If the high court delivers an unfavourable verdict on August 7, we will peacefully protest inside the Dadar kabutarkhana itself,” said Jain muni Nilesh. “We are even reciting the Hanuman Chalisa for the pigeons now.”

Calling the BMC’s actions “criminal” and “inhumane”, the muni alleged that starving pigeons was “a deliberate act of cruelty”. “There are 51 kabutar khanas and on a daily basis, 100 to 150 pigeons are dying,” he claimed. “The pigeons are waiting to be fed. The BMC fined people during COVID for not wearing masks, now they want to loot Jains in the name of pigeons.”

Muni Nilesh added that feeding pigeons was linked to astrological traditions, including offerings to Navgraha and Rahu-Ketu. “In our Jain religion, killing even an ant is a sin,” he said. “But here pigeons are dying daily.”

The muni said that since it concerned the Jain religion, the community was willing to go against the Constitution as well. “We have instructed people to revolt if the BMC comes visiting their homes to collect fines,” he said.

Former Colaba corporator Puran Doshi backed the protest, citing international research suggesting that other factors, including air conditioners, wet walls and genetic predisposition could contribute to respiratory illnesses. He claimed that there was “no evidence” that pigeons were responsible for pulmonary deaths. “There are hens, vultures, and crows too. Why target only pigeons?” he said.

Doshi added that pigeons had been fed at kabutar khanas for years and suddenly it had stopped. “Now feeding in the house is also inviting an FIR,” he said. “The pigeons go to the same place for foodgrains. It is as good as inadvertently ordering death by starvation.”

BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also weighed in, urging the BMC to consider a “balanced approach” that respected both public health concerns and cultural sentiment. In a letter to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Lodha proposed designating alternative feeding zones such as BKC, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Aarey Colony. “Pigeons are dying due to lack of food,” he stated. “We must find a humane and practical solution that respects our traditions.”

The Jain community has announced a peace rally on August 10, followed by an indefinite fast at Dadar Kabutarkhana by Muni Nilesh if the August 7 court ruling does not favour pigeon feeding rights. The rally is expected to draw participation from residents of Dadar, Vile Parle and South Mumbai, from where over 1,000 people have already joined earlier demonstrations.