Jarange-Patil holds rally in Parbhani, demands implementation of sage-soyare by July 13

Mumbai: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday held a large awareness rally in Parbhani. During the rally, he emphasised his demand to implement the draft ‘sage-soyare’ (those related by birth or marriage) notification by July 13, which would allow the issuance of Kunbi certificates to all Marathas. Kunbi is a sub-caste of the Maratha community but gets reservations under the OBC quota. Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil

In his rally, Jarange-Patil called for unity between the Maratha and OBC communities by avoiding clashes. “Avoid clashes with OBC brothers and they should also avoid clashes with us but defeat their leaders if they are trying to create problems for us,” he said targeting the OBC leaders.

He further threatened the government to defeat them on all 288 seats in the upcoming assembly poll if their demands are not met.

“Our demand is the same old one to give blanket reservation to Marathas by issuing Kunbi certificates to all… Implement the ‘sage-soyare’ notification by July 13 else we will not approve it,” Jarange-Patil announced.

Soon after that, the chief minister Eknath Shinde declared calling an all-party meeting to resolve the issue of the Maratha reservation. Informing the same, Shambhuraj Desai, minister of state for home, on Sunday said, “In the backdrop of rallies being held by Jarange-Patil, the chief minister has decided to call an all-party meeting on Monday. All the senior leaders from all political parties have been invited to this meeting.”

Jarange-Patil’s Parbhani rally got a huge response from the community as thousands of people gathered to hear the Maratha activist, who promised to get reservations for the community. He insisted that he was not scared by the state government despite the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) against him and firing during one of his hunger strikes.

In Parbhani, the gathering demanded another march to Mumbai to which the Maratha activist remained non-committal. But he said that if at all the march to Mumbai was carried out then this time he would not return until the community asked him to do so. On Monday, Jarange-Patil is likely to hold another rally in Nanded.

In January this year, the state government issued a draft notification that allows providing Kunbi certificates to ‘sage soyare’ (those related by birth or marriage) of Marathas having Kunbi antecedents. The state government has received over 8 lakh suggestions and objections called before issuing the final notification for implementation.

He also targeted deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly conspiring to scrap the Maratha reservation and ordering firing at his hunger strike in Jalna. The Maratha activist asked the BJP leaders from the Maratha community to request Fadnavis to give them the reservation. “We will stop speaking against him, ask him to give us our reservation,” he said, blaming Fadnavis for the Supreme Court decision to scrap the Maratha reservation.

For the first time, he also tried to form an emotional connection with the gathering by sharing his health condition, which according to him, is not in good condition. “My body has become weak because of the hunger strike. Off late it is giving me a lot of trouble. I am forced to take support for climbing and getting down from the stairs,” he said adding, “But I have promised you to get the reservation so I’m ready to face consequences and will not back out at any cost.”