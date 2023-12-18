Jarange-Patil refuses to extend Dec 24 deadline for Maratha reservations

MUMBAI: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil stands firm on his decision to resume protest from December 25, saying that he will not extend a single day after the December 24 deadline given to the state government to give reservations for the community, he declared on Sunday. HT Image

The decision was taken in a meeting of the community members to discuss their future steps.

The development comes a day after the state rural development minister Girish Mahajan, and employment guarantee scheme minister Sandeepan Bhumare met Jarange-Patil in Jalna on Saturday to seek more time.

Jarange-Patil, who has been demanding reservation to the Maratha community under Other Backward Classes (OBC), also announced that their protest plan will be declared on December 24.

“There are records which prove that Marathas were Kunbis. On that basis, the government was expected to prepare a report, pass legislation, and provide reservations to Marathas by December 24,” Jarange-Patil said while addressing an open meeting at Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna. “According to Girish Mahajan, around 54 lakh such records have been gathered. Considering this, the government should fulfill their words and give us a reservation.”

Jarange-Patil demanded to issue Kunbi certificates immediately to those whose names were found in Kunbi records. Not only this but the reservation benefits should also be extended to all their relatives as well, he added.

“They were your words, not ours, no need to make changes in them. They still have eight days in hand… No need to give a single additional day. They will have to give us a reservation based on those 54 lakh records, otherwise, we will take it,” he said.

He reiterated the demand for the withdrawal of criminal cases filed against Maratha activists who were booked by the police for holding violent protests.

Jarange-Patil also said that the committee appointed under retired judge Sandeep Shinde should be allowed to continue to collate documents to issue Kunbi certificates to Marathas.

Both chief minister Eknath Shinde and Mahajan responded to the Jarange-Patil. CM Shinde said, “The government’s stand is clear. Maratha community must get reservation but not from any other quota.” Mahajan said that they would be making a decision soon. “The government is seriously working on it. We want to provide reservation to the Maratha community that could pass legal scrutiny, and work is going on at war footing.”

Mahajan added that the chief minister is expected to reply to a debate in the state assembly over the Maratha reservation on Monday, and the community would be convinced after hearing him.

Jarange-Patil withdrew his indefinite strike in the second phase on November 3 after setting the December 24 deadline for the government to decide on the reservation.

On the other hand, OBC leaders from various political parties and outfits held another rally to oppose Jarange-Patil’s demand for the Maratha reservation under the OBC quota. NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) minister Chhagan Bhujbal and other OBC leaders attended the rally at Bhiwandi in Thane district. It was the fourth such rally held by them to put pressure on the government not to take any decision against their rights. .

“Teach them a lesson in elections to all those who are speaking against the OBC community. Hold morchas and candle marches at various places be prepared for a big battle,” Bhujbal said in his address to the gathering.