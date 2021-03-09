JEE Mains results out: Student from Maharashtra gets 100 percentile

IND USA
Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra was among the top six students to have scored a 100 percentile. Mukherjee is also the state topper. The female topper from the state is Pranita Vasudeva Rao with 99.98 percentile.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Monday declared results of Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra was among the top six students to have scored a 100 percentile. Mukherjee is also the state topper. The female topper from the state is Pranita Vasudeva Rao with 99.98 percentile.

Arnav Jaideep Kalgutkar from the state was among one of the top scorers under persons with disability (PwD) category.

The other five students with 100 percentile are Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh. A total of 620,000 candidates appeared for the first phase of JEE Mains held in six shifts between February 24 and 26.

Late on Sunday, NTA also released the final answer key for JEE Mains, bringing cheer to students. The updated answer key was released barely days after JEE examinees challenged several responses in the previous answer key released last week.

According to the final answer key, NTA has accepted some of the changes. This means that the students stand to gain anywhere between four and 12 marks in the final marks, depending on the examination date and session they attended.

“Once the answer key was released last week, the errors were reported and we are glad NTA accepted the same,” said Raju Kapadia, an expert and a trainer at a coaching centre.

Earlier this year, the Union government decided to conduct JEE Mains in four cycles between February and May. The decision was taken in order to ensure that students do not miss out on the entrance exam if the date clashes with other competitive exams. The first of the sessions was conducted in the last week of February.

