Mumbai: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were announced on Sunday morning in which Dhruvin Doshi from Mumbai secured an India rank of nine and stood third in the IIT Bombay zone. JEE-Advanced results out, city’s Dhruvin Doshi secures all India rank of nine

The exam is conducted for admission to various undergraduate engineering programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This year, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras conducted the JEE Advanced examination.

Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone has emerged as the all-India topper with an impressive score of 355 out of 360 marks. The topper among female candidates is Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from Rajkot who secured 332 marks and the seventh all-India rank. IIT Bombay zone includes Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka states.

As many as 1,86,584 candidates registered for the examination and 1,80,200 of them appeared for both papers. As per the rules, only those who take both papers are considered for the ranking. The institute has informed that 48,248 of them have cleared the exam by scoring more than or equal to the cut-off marks set for various categories.

Dhruvin Doshi, a Mulund resident, said he will pursue computer science at IIT Bombay. Doshi had scored 98.8% in the class 10 examination and said he started his preparation then. “I would like to thank my parents and owe my success to my teachers at Sri Chaitanya Institute, Andheri. After the class 10 examination, I decided to pursue an engineering degree and I started preparation then.”

The journey to reach here was not an easy one as it required dedication and more hours. “I studied at least 10 to 11 hours a day to get this score. In JEE mains, I secured 123 ranks, and I started preparation for the JEE advanced examination by solving more and more practice papers. Apart from the study material I used to refer to several reference books provided by the education institute,” said Doshi, whose parents are both doctors.

All India ranks 1 and 2 belong to the students who appeared from the IIT Delhi zone, while the IIT Madras zone has four of the top ten rank holders – AIR 3, 5, 8, and 10. The IIT Bombay zone has three of the top ten rankers including female toppers AIR 6, 7, and 9 – and the IIT Roorkee zone has one – AIR 4.

Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel, an all-India female topper from Rajkot and IIT Bombay zone secured AIR 7 said, “I did not expect to be a female topper. But this is the result of my hard work and the guidance provided by my teachers.”

Her father is working as a mathematics teacher in school and her mother is a homemaker. She scored 99.1% in the class 10 examination in Rajkot. “I want to pursue a B.Tech degree at IIT Bombay in computer science stream. I would like to focus on research work in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Patel. She was inspired by her engineer uncle and chose this career path. She secured AIR 58 in JEE mains.

“After the JEE mains result I started preparing for the advanced examination by solving practice papers. Studying hard and solving as much as practice papers is a key factor of my success,” she added.

Another topper from the city Aryan Prakash from Andheri, secured AIR 17 rank and fifth from IIT Bombay. Notably, Prakash had clinched a flawless 100 percentile in the JEE Main, the screening test for the IIT JEE Advanced.

Coming from a family of income tax officers, Aryan’s passion for physics and mathematics propelled him towards engineering. He wants to pursue a career in research. “I will choose computer science at IIT Bombay to pursue a BTech degree. My focus is on research. I would prefer to do research,” he said.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Aryan completed his school education at Billabong School Malad and was admitted to Narayan Education Institute for further preparation. “I used to study hard every day and believe in what teachers thought of us,” he said this is his success mantra.

Rajdeep Mishra rank AIR 6 and Shawn Thomas Koshy from Bengarulu rank AIR 15 are from IIT Bombay zone. Around 9480 students qualified for this test from IIT Bombay zone. Out of which 136 are among the top 500 AIR. Parth Bawankule secured AIR 1 in OBC-NCL-PwD category and Hemant Godve from the zone secured AIR 1 in SC-PwD category.