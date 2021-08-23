Jeweller killed near Mumbai: 10 police teams on lookout to nab killers

Ten police teams are on the lookout across the nearby cities and states for the two killers of a Nallasopara jeweller who was murdered in his shop on Saturday morning.

The victim – Kishore Jain, 45 – had not employed any staffers. On Saturday, he came to the shop at 10.40am. The CCTV of the shop has captured two men, wearing caps and masks, entering the shop. They headed to the strong room.

The police said the duo tied Jain, gagged him and then slit his neck and stabbed him on stomach when he did not give them the keys of the safes. They were then seen walking towards Nallasopara station in CCTV. “Some silver jewellery is missing. The killers couldn’t open the two safes where gold was kept,” said senior inspector Vilas Supe.