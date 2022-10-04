Jewellery shop owner found dead in shop, cops suspect suicide

Thane: A 56-year-old jewellery shop owner, residing in Thane, was found dead in his shop in Mumbra nearly three days after he was reported missing by his family.

The deceased was under financial stress and prima facia, the police informed he has died by suicide. His body was found when several locals complained of a foul smell emanating from the shop on Sunday.

The deceased locked himself in the shop inside three days ago and after checking his financial transactions books he took the extreme step, said Mumbra police. He has had this jewellery shop in Mumbra for ten years and was facing a financial crisis for the past few months. His son, who knew little about the crisis, registered a missing complaint in the Thane Nagar police station two days before since his father didn’t return home.

Thane Nagar police officials said, “The deceased told his family that he has some important work for which he is going to the shop and later on going out to meet someone but he did not return the entire night of September 28. His family went to check his shop but since it was locked from the outside, they returned since the keys of the shop were with the deceased himself. They tried to trace his phone which was switched off, they also tried reaching out to some of his friends.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, October 2, Mumbra police got calls from the neighbouring shopkeeper about a foul smell emanating from the shop. The deceased son went to the shop along with the police and broke open the lock to find his father dead inside.

Mumbra police station senior police inspector, Ashok Kadlag, said, “The lock was attached to chains, due to the chains there was little space for the deceased to entire the shop and get locked inside. We have ruled the death as suicide, for now, the deceased was under some financial stress.”