Mumbai: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will pump in ₹5,500 crore for the proposed Metro 11 corridor, connecting the Gateway of India with Bandra Terminus via Wadala. A loan agreement to this effect was signed in New Delhi on Tuesday by Dr Alok Tiwari, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance and Takeuchi Takuro, Chief Representative of the JICA India office. JICA to lend ₹5,500 crore for Metro 11

“The initiative is expected to promote regional economic development, improve the urban environment, and mitigate climate change by easing traffic congestion and reducing pollution caused by the increasing number of motor vehicles,” a statement issued by JICA said. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2032, it noted.

The Metro 11 corridor was initially planned as a 17.51-km route linking Wadala with the Gateway of India at a cost of ₹23,487 crore. Earlier this month, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in his budget speech that the route would be extended by 6.9 km, till Bandra Terminus via Dharavi. This will take the total number of stations on the route from 14 to 19, while the revised estimate is not known yet, officials said.

For the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), Metro 11 will be the second underground project after Metro 3, connecting Cuffe Parade with JVLR. Officials said Invitations for consulting services are likely to be issued in June 2026, while the tender announcement for the initial procurement package for civil works for underground sections is planned for September 2026.

When complete, it will comprise a new urban artery linking the redeveloping Mumbai Port waterfront and historic districts, and enhancing access to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) at its city-side end.

In September 2025, the state cabinet had approved the Mumbai Metro 11 project and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) to contribute ₹2,411 crore and ₹804 crore respectively, as the line would enhance connectivity in their jurisdiction.

The state and the centre will each contribute ₹3,137 crore for the project. The state government has also approved a ₹12,163 crore loan from financial institutions, covering 60% of the project cost.