Mumbai: The renowned Sir J.J. School of Art, Architecture & Design is undergoing a significant transformation, poised to become the Sir J.J. University of Art, Architecture & Design. This De-Novo Deemed University will pioneer cutting-edge courses in emerging fields like art curation, human-computer interaction, sustainable design, and metropolitan architecture. With a rich legacy of producing distinguished professionals, the transition reaffirms the government’s commitment to fostering quality education in a liberal, multidisciplinary environment. JJ De-Novo deemed university will run new-age courses

The Maharashtra government appointed archaeologist and historian AP Jamkhedkar as the university’s first chancellor. Rajanish Kamat, currently vice-chancellor of Dr. Homi Bhabha State University, will hold additional charge as vice-chancellor of the new institution.

Kamat said the curriculum structure of Sir J.J. University of Art, Architecture & Design encompasses a comprehensive vision for undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as research and interdisciplinary development.

“The institution aims to offer new courses in emerging areas such as art curation, human-computer interaction, sustainable design, and metropolitan architecture,” said Kamat. “Our academic goals also emphasise advancing the frontiers of art and design knowledge, rooted in core values like interdisciplinarity, intersectionality, individuality, humanism, diversity, liberality, inclusiveness, and sustainability.”

Aligned with the liberal agenda of the National Education Policy (NEP), the university’s innovative programmes aim to meet the evolving needs of industry and society.

“The transition represents a pivotal moment in the history of art, architecture, and design education in India, positioning the institution as a global leader in the field,” said Kamat.

Kamat emphasised the university’s commitment to preserving the heritage of the 160-year-old institution and providing a roadmap for academic excellence and research consultancy. The institution’s new academic programmes are poised to revolutionize the landscape of art, architecture, and design education, reflecting its commitment to a curriculum that meets the evolving needs of industry and society.