JJ School of Art models get a pay hike after a decade 

MUMBAI: After a decade-long gap, the Sir JJ University (earlier known as Sir J J School of Art) has implemented a 1.5-fold increase in remuneration for models who pose for students. These models, essential for art education, provide clothed, semi-nude and nude sittings in classrooms. Art models sit in the centre of the room, giving artists a reference and inspiration to work on

Under the revised pay structure, models posing fully clothed now receive ₹600 per sitting, up from the previous ₹400. Semi-nude models earn ₹900, an increase from ₹600, while nude models are paid ₹1,500 per sitting compared to the earlier ₹1,000.

The change happened when Rajnish Kamat, in-charge vice-chancellor of JJ University, visited the institute in September. “It was during this visit that I came to know about the remuneration a particular model received, and I found it was below the minimum wage,” he said. “We immediately decided to revise all the remunerations.” The pay rise was implemented after the model code of conduct

While pointing out the importance of human models in art education, Shashikant Kakade, registrar of JJ University said, “Model sittings begin in the second year of the painting course, and these real-life portrayals are integral to developing students’ skills. We have had three families connected with us for a very long time. Now new models are also approaching us.”

Among the families associated with the 168-year institution are those like Lakshmi Amma’s, who have dedicated decades to the institution and this unique profession. The wage increase has come as a relief to them.

Lakshmi Amma and her family have been part of the modelling tradition for over 45 years. “Initially, we earned just eight rupees a day,” she said. “Over the years, this gradually increased to ₹50 and then to ₹200- ₹300 by 2010. However, there was no revision since 2014, despite rising costs.”

Lakshmi Amma and other models lamented the lack of official recognition despite their vital role in the art school. “We have been here for decades but still don’t receive certificates or testimonials,” she said. “This impacts our eligibility for benefits like loans or government schemes.”

The veteran model shared that her sister-in-law began working at the school when the remuneration was just ₹8 per sitting. Despite over 40 years of service, she retired without any formal acknowledgment. “We are proud of the role we play in shaping artists, but without proper recognition we struggle for a livelihood after retiring,” she said.

Models are now calling for certificates or testimonials from the institution to enhance their standing and access to benefits. “If we are given recognition, it will help us transition to other opportunities when we are no longer models,” Lakshmi Amma emphasised.

As a De-Novo University, the institution is attracting fresh talent while preserving its legacy. The increased remuneration has also attracted new models, including international professionals.

Another woman model, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her experience. “I worked in the advertising industry but turned to modelling for J J students when work became scarce,” she said. “The environment here is respectful, and I feel secure even posing nude for educational purposes. The remuneration increase is a welcome step.”