Joined govt for the people, not to backstab anyone: Ajit Pawar

Facing criticism for targeting his former mentor and uncle, Sharad Pawar, ever since he split the Nationalist Congress Party, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has clarified that he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government to work for the people and not to betray or backstab anyone. Mumbai, India – Feb 26, 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrives during the first day of the Maharashtra Budget Session, at Vidhan Bhavan, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb 26, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“I took a different stand with a motive to push the developmental work without compromising my ideology. I did not want to insult anyone, hurt anybody’s feelings, betray or backstab,” he said in a letter addressed to the people and posted on his X handle on Sunday night. “I had no intention to disrespect elders and would never do that.”

Ajit Pawar, who was given a break in politics by his uncle, said he got the opportunity because there was a need for young leadership at the state level. “Mere opportunity was not enough. I have always ensured that I use it for the people.”

He also said he was impressed with the style of functioning of prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah and hence he joined the coalition government in the state.

The deputy CM ended his letter stating that his party would avoid personal criticism in the coming days.

Significantly, his letter comes at a time when he is involved in a high-stakes battle in Baramati, the home turf of the Pawar family. He is likely to field his wife Sunetra against sitting MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and his cousin.

On March 2 and 3, the government is holding a mega employment programme in Baramati, which will be attended by chief minister Eknath Shinde and both his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The trio will also inaugurate many government projects on those days.

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of local leaders from his party to discuss the Baramati situation.