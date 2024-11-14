Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JP Nadda: Cong uses divide-and-rule tactics behind the façade of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’

ByYogesh Naik
Nov 14, 2024 07:54 AM IST

MUMBAI: BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda on Wednesday sharply criticised the Congress over an alleged racist remark directed at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

MUMBAI: BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda on Wednesday sharply criticised the Congress over an alleged racist remark directed at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Nadda accused the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi of hiding divisive, “divide-and-rule” tactics behind the façade of their ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ (shop of love) slogan.

JP Nadda: Cong uses divide-and-rule tactics behind the façade of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’
JP Nadda: Cong uses divide-and-rule tactics behind the façade of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’

Two days ago, Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan referred to Kumaraswamy as “kaaliya,” a slur often associated with dark skin, sparking a backlash.

At a public meeting in Mumbai, Nadda labelled the opposition as “a cancer,” urging voters to “administer an antibiotic” by voting decisively in the November 20 assembly polls. “If you want to keep your nation strong, you must ensure these cancerous cells don’t spread. For a healthy nation, a timely antibiotic is needed, and November 20 is the day to give it,” he said.

Nadda’s comments came at an event organised by Malabar Hill MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha at Churchgate, where he engaged with local professionals. He accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of stalling development, saying, “The MVA not only applied brakes to progress but put Maharashtra in reverse gear.”

Further, Nadda claimed Congress is now “in the hands of urban Naxals” and criticised Rahul Gandhi for giving a party ticket to former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been linked to controversial slogans. “Slogans like ‘Afzal, we are ashamed, your killers are alive’ and ‘India will be broken into pieces’ were heard in JNU,” Nadda alleged. “The next day, Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with them, supports them, and Congress gives tickets to those who undermine India.”

He also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for allying with Congress, contrasting this with the stance of Balasaheb Thackeray, who famously vowed he would “shut shop” rather than align with Congress. “There has been a dilution and deviation from ideology,” Nadda said, urging voters to use the November 20 election to hold the opposition accountable.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //