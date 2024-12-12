NAGPUR: A police constable assigned to the principal district and sessions judge died on Wednesday evening, following an accidental firing from his weapon at the District and Sessions Court building in Gadchiroli. Judge’s security guard dies after AK-47 goes off

The district superintendent of police said that the deceased has been identified as Umaji Holi, 43, who had been assigned to the judge’s security a few months back. At around 3pm, shortly after the judge exited his vehicle, Holi’s official weapon, an AK-47, went off unexpectedly, firing six rounds in rapid succession. Three bullets struck Holi in the chest, while the other three ricocheted within the court.

Upon hearing the gunfire, court personnel and police rushed to the scene and rushed the critically injured Holi to the district hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.

Superintendent of police (SP) Neelotpal said, “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.”

Gadchiroli police station in-charge Revchand Singanjude, however, said the incident was inadvertent, with the trigger of the firearm remaining pressed for a short period, resulting in the rapid discharge of six rounds. He emphasised that initial findings do not suggest this was a case of suicide.