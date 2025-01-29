Justice S Radhakrishnan passes away
MUMBAI: Retired Bombay high court judge Justice S. Radhakrishnan passed away, remembered for his contributions to law, prison reforms, and housing justice.
MUMBAI: Justice S. Radhakrishnan, a retired judge of the Bombay high court, passed away on Tuesday. After serving as a judge at the Bombay high court, he also worked as the chairman of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal and headed a state-appointed committee on prison reforms, measures to reduce crowding in prisons, and better facilities based on the Model Prison Manual, 2016.
Senior advocate Dr Milind Sathe said that “not a lot of people might know this, but he was a devotee at ISKCON and had taken sanyaas. He gave up sanyaas and started practicing as a lawyer. He also taught at New Law College”.
Sathe said justice Radhakrishnan delivered the landmark judgement on textile mill lands in Mumbai, restraining the millowner’s share to one-third while the remaining two-third went to the MHADA for housing for the poor and the BMC for public amenities.
“Before elevation, Justice Radhakrishnan was a lawyer practicing at the Bombay high court and a visiting professor with the Department of Law, Mumbai University. He was one of the finest human beings I knew. A mentor and a judge par excellence, who was known for his kind-heartedness and affable nature,” said advocate Rui Rodriguez, who practiced with Radhakrishnan as his associate for six years.
