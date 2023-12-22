close_game
Juvenile driver Strikes, leaving 33-year-old dead

ByN K Gupta
Dec 22, 2023 07:50 AM IST

In Bhiwandi, a 33-year-old man, Sainath Namdev Pawase, was run over by a juvenile car driver on Wednesday night. Pawase, employed at a courier company, was heading to Hanuman Tekdi when a car from the opposite direction collided with his motorcycle on the Balasaheb flyover bridge

Thane: In Bhiwandi, a 33-year-old man, Sainath Namdev Pawase, was run over by a juvenile car driver on Wednesday night. Pawase, employed at a courier company, was heading to Hanuman Tekdi when a car from the opposite direction collided with his motorcycle on the Balasaheb flyover bridge. The juvenile driver fled the scene. Pawase was rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital but declared dead on arrival. A case was filed against the car driver under IPC sections 304(A), 279, and 337, along with Motor Vehicle Act sections 184 and 134(A) for negligence and causing hurt by an act endangering life. The underage driver will face proceedings at the Juvenile Justice Board in Bhiwandi.

