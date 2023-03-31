Kalina residents oppose cemetery, crematorium construction

Mumbai: Residents of Kalina have put up a stiff opposition to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to construct a cemetery and crematorium on a 7.5-acre plot. Incidentally, there was a pond on this piece of land 400 years ago, which gradually dried up over a period of time. Mumbai, India - March 30, 2023: People stage a silent protest against the construction of the Muslim cemetery and Hindu crematorium, near St. Mary's High School and Junion College, Kalina, at Santacruz (East), in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The land is on the east of Kaka Baptista Garden, near Our Lady of Egypt Church, in the suburb’s H-East ward. Even as construction of the burial ground is being carried out at war footing right now, residents are gearing up for a protest on Friday. They feel that although the spot was reserved for a playground-cum-garden and a kabrastan-cum-crematorium in the 1967 development plan (DP), there have been demographic changes in the vicinity since then, calling for need-based facilities. They feel the reservation for a graveyard and crematorium has become redundant.

Former Congress corporator from Kalina, George Abraham, pointed out that cemeteries and crematoriums are normally isolated from residential areas. Fifty per cent of the plot is reserved for a cemetery for the Muslim community and a crematorium. “There is a playground and a garden on a part of the plot, but BMC has merged a part of it with the plot intended for the cemetery by flouting rules,” said Abraham.

Residents have been protesting the development for a year, as there are three schools -- St Mary’s High School, Mary Immaculate Girls’ High School and Shastri Nagar Municipal schools, which impart education in four language mediums – and a college nearby. “A large number of students congregate here and there is no space for them to move about with school buses stationed alongside. If bodies start coming, it will create an unhealthy environment,” he said.

Abraham added that five SRA buildings have come up here over a period of time, with a population of one lakh adjoining the plot. It is also 20 metres from the gate of St Mary’s junior college. “Hence, the construction activity has enraged the local community,” he added.

A couple of months ago, MP Lodha, guardian minister for Mumbai suburban district, stayed the construction of the cemetery, but work has resumed now. Loy Dias, vice chairman, Voice of Kalina ALM, said the reserved plot measures 2.5 acres, adjoining the five-acre Kaka Baptista Garden. “Hence having a burial ground and crematorium is unhealthy. This plot is surrounded by slums, high-rises and a church. The population of 5000, 50 years ago, has increased to 50,000 today. The church-run-college gate opens directly to one side of the plot. It will be a horrific sight for people to witness the dead being brought in. Also, inhaling fumes from the crematorium will pose health hazards,” said Dias.

Dias pointed to “many nefarious industries are flourishing around Kurla depot already, which are known to cause air pollution”.

Soma Pawar, a Kalina resident and president of Akhil Bhartiya Kaikadi Mahasang, who will spearhead the protest on Friday, underscored that residents are urging cancellation of the cemetery and crematorium from the DP. “We will protest in huge numbers. The Kalina talao was significant for East Indian Christians who conducted various wedding rituals around the pond. The pond was wiped off the ecological map many decades ago,” she said.

Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner, H-East ward remained unavailable for comment.