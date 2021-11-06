Kalyan Dombivli civic body seeks help of political leaders to update voters list

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has appealed to the political leaders to help spread awareness among the new voters in their respective areas and get them registered. This is a part of the initiative to have as many voters registered in a month-long awareness programme.

Under the guidance of the State Election Commission, the KDMC has initiated a month-long voters’ list updating programme from November1. The civic body is undertaking several initiatives to spread awareness. Among them, one is involving the colleges to get young voters registered and another is involving the political leaders.

“We have urged the political leaders not only in helping with registering new voters but also to help scrutinise the existing list and maintain a proper list of voters without any repetition and mistakes,” said Sunil Pawar, additional commissioner, KDMC.

“We have also urged them to approach differently-abled citizens and get them registered in the voting list. This way, we can reach out to more non-voters and get them registered,” added Pawar.

A meeting with the political leaders was held earlier this week to explain how the entire one-month programme for awareness would be carried out in the city. The drive will focus on registering new voters and rectifying any errors in the existing list related to the names of the voters.

“Once the voters’ list is published, the political leaders can check it and rectify any errors before the final voters’ list is updated,” added Pawar.

As per the civic body, the final voters’ list will be out by January 5, 2022.

Representatives of all political parties from Kalyan-Dombivli who attended the meeting also gave their suggestions and highlighted some concerns.

Sachin Bansare, a Shiv Sena leader, said, “There is a need to mention the part number of the respective areas that will help enrol a voter in his or her respective area. Most of the time, the part number is not mentioned and due to this, the name, which is listed, is listed for some other area that is even far away. Similarly, there are many names of the deceased citizens. The civic body should make use of the death certificates and remove such names from the list.”