Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation supplies organic fertilizers from wet waste generated in city
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has started supplying the compost produced out of wet waste in the city limits directly to the farmers. It is utilising the trucks in which vegetables arrive at the APMC market in Kalyan to send the fertilizers.
“The idea is to ensure that the farmers are benefited from the fertilizers that do not have any chemical content and are of best quality. Presently, we are not charging for this. However, now that it is successful, we will charge some amount in the coming days,” said Ramdas Kokare, deputy commissioner, KDMC.
The idea of producing fertilizers was initiated in May 2020 when the KDMC imposed the Zero Waste Mission in the city. Through the two waste composting plants set up in Umbarde and Barave, the civic body has managed to generate 10,000 metric tons of fertilizers in the last one year. KDMC has been receiving demands for the fertilizers from Pune, Nashik, Solapur and other parts of the State, claimed Kokare.
As per KDMC, at least 70 metric tons of fertilizer is generated daily. It takes around 25-30 days to produce the fertilizers.
Swati Kale Shingade, 39, a farmer from Baramati, said, “I was searching for a supplier for organic fertilizers when I came to know that KDMC was supplying them to farmers. I approached them. I have managed to get two tons of this fertilizer.”
Shingade is the vice-president for Maha Organic and Residue-Free Farmers Association (MORFA), an NGO. He has plans to take these fertilizers to the State level and ensure to reach out to more farmers with these organic fertilizers.
“We want to work towards having more civic bodies generating organic fertilizers. We will sign an MOU with all the civic bodies and help sell the fertilizers to the farmers across the State. We are presently using the fertilizers to check the results. Once the output is derived, we will ensure the organic fertilizers reach the maximum farmers,” she added.
-
40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months
A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months. The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system within the next three months. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS. A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures.
-
Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler
A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own. On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The video showed three men riding a bike.
-
Kind cops of Malshej Ghat help forest animals quench thirst by provided water
The traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route carry several water bottles with them these days not only to quench their own thirst but also to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests. Malshej Ghat has a thick forest cover and thus most animals venture out on the roads. Traffic constable Sanjay Ghude, 42 is observant and looks for these signs to know when to offer water to them.
-
Thane district sees decline in TB cases with area becoming green zone
Thane district has seen a decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases with the district now in the green zone from its previous red zone. Following the State Health Department's analysis related to screening and treatment of TB, Thane District's rural areas were declared to be in the red zone due to poor performances related to TB awareness in February this year. The cases saw a decline after various campaigns and awareness programmes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics