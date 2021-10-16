Kalyan GRP arrest 2 hawkers accused of attacking another over sale of tobacco on train

After the rape incident on Pushpak Express train, another incident of assault occurred on Gorakhpur Express train between Kalyan and Titwala, in which four hawkers fought over selling tobacco.

The altercation between them ended after one of them stabbed another with a knife. The hawker is seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. Two of the accused were held by GRP while the third accused is absconding.

Kalyan Government Railway Police received a call late on Friday about an assault on the running train. The injured has been identified as Pawan Gupta, 40, of Ulhasnagar. He has a criminal background and has been selling tobacco to train passengers. Two of the accused have been identified as Ankush Saroj, 38, of Ambernath, and Mohammed Shaikh, 40, of Kurla.

According to GRP officials, on Friday evening, all four had a fight over selling tobacco in bogie No. 5 of the train. The three accused took out a knife and assaulted Gupta several times. Gupta fell unconscious while the accused got down between Kasara and Nashik, and fled.

Meanwhile, the passengers informed the GRP. Nashik GRP took Gupta to a nearby hospital and informed Kalyan GRP about the same as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.

Senior police inspector of Kalyan GRP, Shardul Valmiki, said, “The accused fled the spot but we formed a team to arrest them and within eight hours we arrested two of the accused while the third is still absconding. They all fought over selling tobacco on the train and deciding the bogies. They also had previous differences among them, adding to the quarrel and eventually assault. We are searching for the third accused while the victim is hospitalised.”