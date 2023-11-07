Kalyan Kalyan residents protest after contaminated water supply

Persistent contaminated water supply issue continues to trouble residents of Beturkarpada in Kalyan as more than 100 residents of Kalyan organized a flash “Handa Morcha” on Monday to protest against the prolonged contaminated water supply, and low supply pressure in the area.

According to sources, many areas in Kalyan West are facing big problems with the water such as the Ramabai area, Juna Phadke Road, Beturkar pada, Chikanghar, Kala Talao, Khadakpada, Gauripada, etc.

Kalpana Rani Kapote, a resident of Phadke Road, Kalyan said, “The pipelines in this area are 40 years old and despite damages and leakages, they haven’t been changed, which has led to contaminated water supply in our homes. Citizens have been facing numerous problems.” She said that despite several complaints, the concerned Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation officials did not pay heed to our problems. The residents demanded a survey of the pipeline leakages by KDMC officials but to no avail.

Driven by frustration with the ongoing problems, the residents conducted a flash Handa March and hunger strike before the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters demanding a change of old and leakage-damaged pipelines and a supply of regular water with sufficient pressure.

One resident protestor said that the contaminated water supply was persistent due to a damaged or leakage pipeline. “We have been paying the water taxes charged by KDMC, but the water supply has been persistently irregular and of contaminated water. The KDMC should change the pipelines immediately,” he said.

Pramod More, Executive engineer of KDMC said, “We have assured them that the leakage of the water pipeline will be repaired soon. We will survey the damaged pipelines and submit the report to KDMC. We will carry out the repairs after KDMC sanctions it. “

