Kalyan-Dombivli civic body appoints agency to study sewer lines in city limits

In the wake of the demand to make the Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers pollution, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has appointed a private agency to study all the sewer lines meeting the water bodies in KDMC limits.

This is the first time such a study is being undertaken to explore all the possibilities of pollution caused in these two water bodies since the last several years.

“The study has begun and it will help us get a clear picture of where exactly the sewer lines meet the water bodies. The agency will prepare a detailed report and submit it to the civic body for further action. Based on that, we will take necessary measures for the future,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer KDMC.

The civic body is spending ₹77 lakh to consolidate the entire sewage system in the KDMC jurisdiction. The work for the study was started a week ago and is expected to be completed by March end.

“Meanwhile, we are already working on two sewage treatment plants, which will be ready by May end,” added Koli.

An on-going protest by the Mee Kalyankar social group, headed by Nitin Nikam, to turn the rivers pollution free reached its 18th day on Saturday with several NGOs and citizens supporting it.

However, the protest was called off later on Saturday after Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar and civic commissioners of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and microbiologist Shekhar Bhadsalve met Nikam.

Shinde assured to come up with an effective solution with the help of experts and solve the issue of green weeds growing in the river.

“From Monday the green weeds will be removed manually later on with the help of expert permanent solution will be imposed,” said Shinde.