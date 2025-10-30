Kamathipura’s revamp gets two bids

MUMBAI: Kamathipura’s redevelopment is inching closer to reality with the Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) receiving interest from two companies to undertake the massive project, which promises to alter the skyline of the Mumbai Central area.

Earlier this year, MHADA floated tenders for the revamping of two large areas of south Mumbai, Abhyudaya Nagar and Kamathipura, through the Construction and Development Agency model. Under this, a company would be appointed to undertake the entire process — from redeveloping the existing structures, rehabilitating residents and commercial stakeholders, to building new housing stock. The appointed company has the mandate for Initial planning, construction and sales.

“We have received bids from two companies,” said a housing official in the know of the project. “These are J Kumar Infraprojects and Bhagirath Group.”

The revamp of Kamathipura has been on the cards for nearly half a decade now. However, the Maharashtra government gave its nod under the cluster redevelopment scheme through a government resolution only on January 12, 2023. Thereafter, it was pushed to the back burner only to be revived earlier this year.

The 34 acres of the Kamathipura area in south Mumbai houses 943 cessed buildings, with 6,625 residential and 1,376 non-residential tenants, totalling 8,001. It includes over 800 landowners residing in this area. The majority of the buildings in this part of the island city are either nearly or over 100 years old. This locality is infamous as a traditionally red-light district of Mumbai, which MHADA aims to eradicate.

Through this redevelopment project, the housing authority will get 10.87 acres of land from the developer, and the appointed developer will receive 5.67 lakh square meters of development rights, wherein approximately 4,500 new housing units are expected to be constructed.

“The total net plot area of this region is approximately 73,144.84 square meters,” according to a MHADA official. Presently, the officials have opened technical bids, which are under scrutiny. Financial submissions will later be made open only to the company that will be awarded the contract.

The project blueprint was developed under the title Kamathipura Cluster Redevelopment Project Urban Village. Through this project, citizens will receive larger homes along with planned infrastructure facilities. The project will also include commercial buildings and recreational spaces.

According to MHADA, one housing unit of 500 sq ft will be provided for land plots measuring up to 50 square metres, two such units for plots measuring between 51 sq m and 100 sq m, three units for plots between 101 sq m and 150 sq m, four units for plots between 151 sq m and 200 sq m, and for every additional 50 sq m beyond 200 sq m, one additional unit of 500 sq ft will be provided to the landowners.