Kandivali gas leak: Catering firm owner’s second unit to be probed

MUMBAI: A day after seven people sustained severe burns in a fire that broke out in a small catering unit at Akurli in Kandivali east, the Mumbai Fire Brigade is set to inspect another unit of the same catering service, Shivani Catering Services, in Ashok Nagar, also in Kandivali. Mumbai, India - September 24, 2025: Fire broke out at Ram Kisan Mistry Chawl due to an LPG cylinder leak, seven people injured in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, 24, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The move follows an LPG cylinder leak that triggered an explosion at the Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, where the all-women catering service operated. “We don’t give a fire NOC to operate commercially in chawls, so we have asked for documents. After investigating the matter, we will take action. The shop in Akurli has been shut. Now we will check a similar unit run by the same owner,” said Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer.

He underlined the danger, pointing out that there were several shops on either side of the unit where the explosion had taken place. “People also lived above it,” he said.

Fire officers said the Ashok Nagar catering unit also engaged around eight employees, just like the one in Akurli. Shivani Gandhi, who launched the service in Akurli more than ten years ago, was among the seven individuals who were seriously injured in the blaze.

“It was a preferred destination of corporate employees and passersby as it is close to Kandivali station. They were operating in one gala for the last six years, and recently rented my gala as a kitchen,” said Jitendra Mistry, the landlord.

Of the seven injured, Nitu Gupta, who sustained 80% injuries, underwent surgery at the National Burns Centre in Airoli. “After her condition was stable enough to be operated on, we grafted new skin,” said Dr Sunil Keswani, director of NBC.

Durga Gupta and Poonam Gautam, who were in critical condition and admitted to a private hospital in Borivali, were also moved to the National Burns Centre on Wednesday, as their condition deteriorated.

Shivani Gandhi, owner of the catering service who sustained 90% burns, and Janaki Gupta, are set to undergo surgery on Friday. “They continue to remain extremely critical,” said Keswani.

Raksha Joshi, who also sustained 90% burns, remains critical at Kasturba Hospital’s dedicated burns ward. “Her condition is unchanged. She is wrapped in bandages and is on IV fluids and glucose,” said Sandeep Gupta, Joshi’s son-in-law. “She keeps asking for water, but we cannot give it to her. It is heartbreaking to watch. The doctors have told us that after 48 hours, she may be allowed to have some food and water.”

The ordeal has left the family devastated. “Her son Heet and my wife have been crying constantly. We are all trying to stay strong and hoping she pulls through,” Gupta said. Doctors at Kasturba Hospital said her condition is precarious. “Everything depends on how her body responds to treatment,” said a medical officer.

Manaram Kumakat, the head cook who sustained 40% burns in the fire, is also undergoing treatment at NBC.

While the fire was extinguished in 30 minutes and did not spread, residents near the unit that burned down were without power for 24 hours. “Although the fire was contained to only one shop, all 12 houses in a row had to go without electricity for over 24 hours. We finally got a no-objection certificate from the power company,” said Jayprakash Mishra, a resident.