Kandivali school teacher booked for molesting 11-year-old student

MUMBAI: A teacher from a Kandivali-based school was booked on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student. HT Image

Although the incident took place towards the end of July, the class seven student reported the incident to the school principal on Wednesday after which an FIR was registered against the teacher.

According to the Kandivali police, the minor girl told her principal that the male teacher had touched her inappropriately in the last week of July when he called out to her after class was dismissed. The principal then informed the parents of the girl, who approached the police and based on the statement of the girl, the police registered a case against the teacher under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Police officers said that they have summoned the accused to record his statement and will him once the charges are ascertained.

“We have recorded the statements of the principal and the parents of the girl and are investigating the case further. We are also scanning through the CCTV footage of the school to find out whether the incident was captured and ascertain the veracity of the allegations,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.

A similar incident happened in Pelhar, Vasai East, three days ago. A 14-year-old schoolgirl revealed that her English teacher has been raping her for the past three months and have been blackmailing her to post her photos online to defame her.