Karate association secy held in Mumbai for forgery to avail govt privileges
Mumbai police have arrested the secretary of the Karate Association of India (KAI), Bharat Sharma, from Delhi in connection with a cheating and forgery case registered in 2019 for an elaborate fraud he is suspected to have committed.
Sharma and other office bearers of KAI allegedly forged documents and fraudulently represented themselves as representatives of the All India Karate-Do Federation (AIKF) to the World Karate Federation (WKF). They then got the AIKF’s name changed to KAI and got it fraudulently recognised by the WKF, the police said.
Sharma and his colleagues made false representations to the ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), enjoyed many privileges and received government funds, the police complaint states. HT reached out to Kiren Rijuju, the sports minister, who said he was aware of the case, but did not offer any comment.
Ananda Hodage, senior inspector of MRA Marg police station in Mumbai, confirmed Sharma’s arrest.
“Sharma, who was arrested on February 13 from Delhi, has been charged with sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) 471 (using as genuine a forged document) 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. Presently he is in police custody. He would be produced in court on Tuesday,” said assistant police inspector Himmat Jadhav, who is investigating officer of the case. “The accused with their fraudulent acts cheated AIKF and the government of India and enjoyed many government privileges and received government funds,” he said.
Mumbai police are likely to elaborate on how much money was siphoned off in the fraud in their second remand application on Tuesday to seek further custody of Sharma.
“The unauthorised association, which does not even have any legal existence in National Sports Federation, siphoned huge amounts of government grants and moneys from young aspirants of karate by misrepresenting before the Indian Olympic Association and internationally before World Karate Federation,” alleged advocate Sandeep Sherkhane, who is representing the complainant in the case.
“AIKDF is the only legally recognised and genuine Association for Karate in India. As a result of this fraud recently no representation was given to Karate from India in the international tournament of Olympics,” said Priyanka Chhabria, also an advocate for AIKDF.
Sharma has been arrested on a complaint filed by Nandji Prasad, secretary of the AIKF. Prasad stated in the FIR, a copy of which is with HT, that AIKF is a recognised trust that encourages young talent in karate and also trains and grooms potential karatekas for the Asian Games and other International Olympic Committee-recognised tournaments. Karate was made a part of the Olympics for the first time in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, deferred until this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with eight gold medals on offer.
“KAI is an illegal body and they also got recognition from the government showing the World Karate Federation etter in 2014,” alleges Nandji Prasad, the general secretary of AIKF.
The sports ministry declined to comment on the issue.
The FIR filed by Prasad also names Thiyagarajan and another KAI office bearer, Virat Vaccha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karate association secy held in Mumbai for forgery to avail govt privileges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe ordered in iPhone scam, says Maharashtra home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangster Ravi Pujari remanded to Mumbai police custody in hotel firing case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Follow Covid-19 protocols: Punjab, Maharashtra urge amid rising cases
- They have also warned citizens that failing to adhere to rules could hurt the process of further reopening as well as efforts put in by healthcare workers over the past year to bring the pandemic under control.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress seeks probe into BJP’s role in MP Mohan Delkar’s death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet BMC officials amid spike in Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangster Ravi Pujari likely to be produced in Mumbai court today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha: Cause not clear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four in Mumbai arrested with drugs worth ₹60 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cyber police bust major online racket that duped 250K people nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s St George Hospital concludes trial for Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to reactivate all quarantine centres: Mumbai civic body chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹15 crore worth mobile phones, watches, gold seized by Mumbai Customs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police arrest 6 school drop-outs for duping 450 job aspirants across India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for first time in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox