Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kavach installed, from Mumbai Central to Virar

ByShashank Rao
Oct 25, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Mumbai's Western Railway has installed the Kavach train protection system, enhancing safety across 735km, aiming for completion by 2024-25.

MUMBAI: As the festival of lights draws near and the city wears a festive look, its railway lines, too, have been adorned with ‘Kavach’, the advanced train protection system. Western Railway (WR) has completed installation of the upgraded signalling and track system from Mumbai Central till Virar.

Kavach installed, from Mumbai Central to Virar
Kavach installed, from Mumbai Central to Virar

Vineet Abhishek, chief PRO, Western Railway, said that work on installation of Kavach, which offers a range of crucial safety features, is advancing steadily. “The goal for the financial year 2024-25 is to complete installation and trials over 735km of WR network. The construction of tower and laying of Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) on the Mumbai Central-Virar suburban section, spanning 54km, is currently in progress. On the Virar-Surat-Vadodara section, spanning 336km, trials have been completed on 201km.”

Sources said in order to expedite the laying of OFC, WR has adopted the method of Horizontal Directional Drilling, which is faster than the traditional manual trenching method that requires more time and labour. These cables are being laid 3metres below the surface.

WR is also installing Kavach on a 789-km stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and inside 90 locomotives, making it possible to operate trains at 200kmph.

According to railway officials, out of the 789km, 470km of rail tracks and 60 locomotives have been equipped with Kavach.

Meanwhile, on the 96km Vadodara-Ahmedabad section, trials of Kavach system 4.0 using engines have been successfully completed, and further trials are underway to address any remaining issues. On the Vadodara-Ratlam-Nagda section, similar trials have been completed on 172km out of the total 303km.

Kavach system is meant to ensure that trains operate within permissible speed limits, provide real-time speed supervision, and help drivers maintain control. The system also aids in preventing accidents by displaying signal aspects and acts as a vital safeguard against potential train collisions.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //