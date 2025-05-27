KC, HR degree college degree announces first merit list

MUMBAI: HR College of Commerce and Economics and Kishinchand Chellaram (KC) College in Churchgate, which comes under the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) University, released their first merit lists on Monday for first-year (FY) degree admission for 2025-26. Both institutes saw a marginal difference in the cut-offs in the first merit compared to the last academic year. Representative picture of college students

KC College’s FY Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) merit list ended at 96.33%, compared to 96% from last year. The cut-offs for Bachelor of Arts (BA) course remained the same this year as the previous year, at 96.2% and the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in biotechnology and computer science degrees have marginally pushed the cut-offs by less than a percentage point.

In HR College of Commerce, the FY BCom list ended at 95% this year, one percentage point lower than last year. As many as six courses have reduced cut-offs this year at HR College.

Self-financed courses in both colleges were high in demand with cut-offs for courses like BCom in Banking and Insurance (BBI), Accounting and Finance (BAF), and BA in Media and Mass Communication (BAMMC), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) remaining over 93-95% across courses in both institutes.

Hemlata K Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai, said there was a significant surge in student interest across diverse domains—from financial markets to psychology, especially when combined with subjects like sociology, political science, and English. “While science enrolments saw a temporary dip last two years, the number of forms this year has surprisingly doubled compared to last year. This could be a sign of a revived interest in STEM disciplines and a deeper awareness among students about the future relevance of these fields,” said Bagla. She added that applications for law programmes, BBA, BMS, and BCA have also doubled this year.