KDMC sets up eye donation facility at Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has set up a 24x7 eye donation facility at one of its civic-run hospitals, the Rukmini Bai Hospital; apart from donation, the hospital also has counsellors to guide the families of the deceased and address their concerns; officials claim that 3 donations have been carried out
Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan, where KDMC has set up a 24x7 eye donation facility to encourage relatives of the dead to donate eyes. (HT PHOTO)
Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan, where KDMC has set up a 24x7 eye donation facility to encourage relatives of the dead to donate eyes.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:52 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has set up a 24x7 eye donation facility at one of its civic-run hospitals, the Rukmini Bai Hospital.

Apart from donation, the hospital also has counsellors to guide the families of the deceased and address their concerns. The counselling is also set up at another civic-run hospital, Shastri Nagar Hospital, so that the relatives of the deceased in that hospital are encouraged to donate the eyes of the departed at the Rukmini Bai Hospital.

“Throughout the pandemic, we worked on improving the health care services by introducing new hospitals, maternity homes and other facilities. Along with this, now people can even donate eyes at the Rukmini Bai Hospital,” said an officer from the health department of KDMC.

After the initiative of eye donation at the hospital began, three eye donations have been done successfully, the officials claimed.

At the hospital, the employees carry out the Panchnama of the dead and then counsel the family and relatives of the deceased to agree to donate the eyes of the deceased.

“Many families and relatives deny donating eyes. There is a need for counselling them. We do the counselling at the hospital, explaining to them that it won’t distort the face of their dear ones. Also, we stress on the importance of eye donation. We have managed to convince three of them and the donation was carried out,” said the officer.

Apart from the Rukmini Bai Hospital, Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli also has the ENT specialist doctors to encourage eye donation.

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Thursday, March 24, 2022
