KDMC sets up eye donation facility at Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has set up a 24x7 eye donation facility at one of its civic-run hospitals, the Rukmini Bai Hospital.
Apart from donation, the hospital also has counsellors to guide the families of the deceased and address their concerns. The counselling is also set up at another civic-run hospital, Shastri Nagar Hospital, so that the relatives of the deceased in that hospital are encouraged to donate the eyes of the departed at the Rukmini Bai Hospital.
“Throughout the pandemic, we worked on improving the health care services by introducing new hospitals, maternity homes and other facilities. Along with this, now people can even donate eyes at the Rukmini Bai Hospital,” said an officer from the health department of KDMC.
After the initiative of eye donation at the hospital began, three eye donations have been done successfully, the officials claimed.
At the hospital, the employees carry out the Panchnama of the dead and then counsel the family and relatives of the deceased to agree to donate the eyes of the deceased.
“Many families and relatives deny donating eyes. There is a need for counselling them. We do the counselling at the hospital, explaining to them that it won’t distort the face of their dear ones. Also, we stress on the importance of eye donation. We have managed to convince three of them and the donation was carried out,” said the officer.
Apart from the Rukmini Bai Hospital, Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli also has the ENT specialist doctors to encourage eye donation.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics