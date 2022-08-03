Kedar Dighe booked for criminal intimidation
The N M Joshi Marg police in Central Mumbai registered a case against Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe (42), who was recently appointed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the new Thane district chief of the party.
Dighe has been booked under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation).
“We have registered a case against Kedar Dighe and his friend Rohit Kapoor,” a senior police officer said.
The police said that Kapoor was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC, and Dighe was booked for allegedly threatening the complainant in order to ensure she did not file a case.
The complainant had approached the police on Monday to register a case, the police official said.
On July 31, Thackeray appointed Kedar Dighe — the nephew of the late Thane unit chief, Anand Dighe, who died in 2001 — as the new unit head of the district. Anita Birje was appointed as his deputy.
Anand Dighe was a charismatic Sena leader from Thane and was a mentor to Eknath Shinde, the rebel Sena leader who split the Sena down the middle with the support of several legislators in June. Shinde took over as CM on June 30 with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former CM, Devendra Fadnavis, as his deputy. A skilled organiser, Dighe built the Shiv Sena organisation in Thane in 1980s and 90s and dominated the politics of the district till he died. He encouraged a number of party workers from working-class and middle-class backgrounds, groomed them and built a strong second-rung leadership. Dighe died of a heart attack following an accident in August 2001.
During the course of his rebellion, Shinde, who enjoys a strong support base in Thane district, often invoked Dighe’s legacy to justify his revolt against Thackeray. By fielding Dighe’s nephew opposite Shinde on his home turf, Thackeray has tried to counter the narrative of the CM. Though Kedar Dighe is a political novice and has not played a significant role in Sena so far, the Sena leadership hopes he will help the party garner the support of the common Sena worker.
Kedar Dighe is the son of Anand Dighe’s younger brother. Born and brought up in Thane, Kedar runs a hospitality start-up called BGourmet. He also runs a non-government organisation, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Yuva Pratishthan that works for rural development.
-
In UP, 15,000 people undergoing training for ‘first responders’ during mishaps
In a unique initiative, orthopaedic surgeons across the country are aiming to make a record by training over 1.14 lakh people as 'first responders' during road accidents. Of the total number of trainees, 15,000 people are to be imparted training in Uttar Pradesh. The first responder training is about handling cases of road accidents without any medical support, till the medical team arrives. This, doctors say, acts as life saviour.
-
2,000 farmer clusters formed under Aroma Mission
“About 2,000 farmer clusters have been formed under the Aroma Mission run by CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and associated laboratories. The farmers of these clusters have been extensively linked with the cultivation of aromatic crops, as a result of which, today, India is moving towards exporting, and becoming self-sufficient in the production of oil of lemongrass and palmarosa,” said Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CIMAP.
-
Nine-year-old boy drowns in pit beside Dwarka expressway
A nine-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a water-filled pit created by construction work on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109, police said on Tuesday. Rishabh slipper and clothes were discovered near the pit by his parents. According to primary investigation, Rishabh reached the spot with a few friends to bathe in the pit at around 6pm on Monday. Rishabh's mother returned home at around 7pm and was surprised to not find him home.
-
Amazon leases 2.3 Lakh Sq Ft in Powai at a rental of ₹3.57 crore per month
Mumbai: One of the largest rental deals in the city this year was sealed when Amazon Data Services India leased a 2.39 lakh sq ft land parcel in Powai for Rs 3.57 crore per month. The lease for the land, which is owned by Larsen and Toubro, is for 21 years and six months, with a lock-in period of 15 years. The deposit paid for the land lease is Rs 99 crore.
-
Pune civic chief to meet mandals ahead of Ganeshotsav
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has arranged a meeting with office-bearers of Ganesh mandals at PMC headquarters on August 8. The civic administration plans Ganeshotsav with mandal representatives ahead of the festival every year. As the 10-day festival is being celebrated without Covid restrictions after two years, PMC will coordinate with mandals to organise the festival.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics