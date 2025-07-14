KEM hospital to add 500 new beds, helipad and high-rise hostel by 2026

MUMBAI: At 6,000 outpatients a day, 180 daily admissions, and over 70,000 surgeries performed in a year, Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel has long stretched itself thin. Now, relief may finally be on the way. Mumbai, India - April 17, 2020: People passby KEM Hospital, Parel in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

In a major boost to the city’s overburdened public health system, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled an ambitious expansion of KEM Hospital, adding 500 new beds, a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre, and a rooftop helipad to improve emergency response. Once complete, the hospital’s capacity will rise to 2,750 beds—making it not just the city’s largest civic-run facility, but one of its most advanced.

The phased redevelopment plan, slated for completion by June 2026, aims to keep pace with the rising demand for public healthcare in Mumbai and beyond. Patients from across Maharashtra flock to KEM, often lining its corridors for critical care, surgeries, and specialised treatments. In 2023 alone, the hospital recorded 18.74 lakh outpatient visits and admitted over 65,000 patients.

“This expansion isn’t just overdue—it’s essential,” said a senior civic health official. “Our ICU, emergency, and trauma services are stretched to the limit. The new facilities will not only help us manage the growing footfall but improve the quality of care across departments.”

A high-rise hospital vision

The centrepiece of the redevelopment is the Shatabdi Tower, an 18-storey building that will house advanced diagnostic units, operating theatres, and specialty clinics. Perched on its rooftop will be a helipad—a first for a BMC-run hospital—designed for rapid airlifting of critically ill or trauma patients during mass casualty events or citywide emergencies.

“The helipad will be a game-changer during disasters like building collapses or train accidents,” said the official. “It will allow us to move patients in and out swiftly when every second counts.”

Alongside patient-focused upgrades, the plan also prioritises hospital staff. A 32-storey nursing school and hostel with podium parking will be built to address longstanding accommodation woes. Additionally, groundwork has begun on a 21-storey staff residential tower in the hospital’s orthopaedic complex.

“This is the first time in years that serious attention is being paid to the living and working conditions of healthcare workers,” said a senior resident doctor. “Good housing and infrastructure boost morale, and ultimately, patient care.”

A modernised lifeline for Mumbai

KEM’s expansion comes amid broader efforts to modernise Mumbai’s public health infrastructure. Recently, the hospital inaugurated a dedicated burns care unit, while a molecular diagnostics lab has been launched to speed up detection of infectious diseases like tuberculosis and COVID-19.

For patients like Sangeeta Patil, who travels from Nashik every month for her son’s cancer treatment, the upgrades are a ray of hope. “We often wait hours just for a blood test. If the new facilities reduce the crowding and delays, it will make a big difference for families like ours.”